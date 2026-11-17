Tennessee stays in the College Football Playoff race at No. 9, but Indiana moved ahead to No. 8. The Vols need to win out, starting with LSU, to host a first-round game.

Tennessee is ranked No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Indiana moved up to No. 8, trading places with the Volunteers. That flip matters because the Hoosiers would host a first-round playoff game against Tennessee if the bracket were set today.

The Vols still control their path, but the margin is thin. Winning out would likely keep them alive to host a game at Neyland Stadium. Georgia stayed at No. 1 in the new rankings. Undefeated Utah is No. 2, followed by Alabama at No. 3 and UCLA at No. 4.

Also read Tonight’s CFP Rankings Could Reveal the SEC’s Real Playoff Pecking Order

Top Four Teams Earn First Round Byes

Those four teams would receive first-round byes. Texas moved to No. 5 after a win at LSU, pushing Notre Dame to No. 6. Miami is No. 7 and BYU is No. 10. Texas Tech, at No. 12, is the first team out.

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Wake Forest moved up two spots and would be in the projected 12-team bracket. Kentucky fell five spots to No. 16 after being the only top-12 team to lose last week. The Vols beat Texas A&M in decisive fashion in College Station. The Tennessee defense held the Aggies to just seven points and under 200 yards.

Many expected a close game, but the Vols took control. The win was a road victory, which helps the resume. It was not against the highest-quality opponent. Texas A&M is 1-6 in the SEC and 4-6 overall.

Road wins are still valued, even when the opponent is subpar. Despite the win, Tennessee dropped one spot. Not much changed for the Vols, though they are still in contention to host a CFP first-round game. They are one spot removed from that position.

The ranking also puts them in place to move up if they win out. The committee could still reward other teams. With so many two-loss teams in college football, a third loss would likely end Tennessee's playoff hopes. There is virtually no margin for error.

Committee Chair Explains Indiana And Texas Moves

Hunter Yurachek, the chair of the selection committee, explained the Indiana move. He said the Hoosiers' 451 yards of offense against No. 18 USC made an impression. That is the thing that has been missing from Indiana, he said. The committee also placed Texas at No. 5 after its win at LSU.

Notre Dame slid to No. 6 as a result. Wake Forest moved up after a 49-7 win over SMU. The Demon Deacons have a 52-6 average winning margin over their last six games. The committee also ranked Ohio State No. 14, a six-spot jump after a 28-19 win over Northwestern.

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The Buckeyes are between Oregon at No. 13 and Iowa at No. 15. Yurachek said there is definitely separation between the No. 11 and No. 12 spots and the Big Ten contenders at No. 13 through No. 15. Ohio State and Oregon still have the best chance because they can reach the conference title game and earn an automatic bid. Iowa's chances are dwindling.

Ohio State Oklahoma State And Kentucky Rankings Update

Kentucky fell to No. 16 after its loss. There are three more rankings before the bracket is set on Dec. 6 after conference title games. That could be the best opportunity for Texas Tech, the first team out at No. 12, to lock in its spot. The Red Raiders stayed put after a 25-point win over Oklahoma State.

Wake Forest moved up after its blowout of SMU. The Demon Deacons are surging and would be in the projected bracket if the postseason started this week. This week is a big test for Tennessee. The Vols welcome an old friend and foe, Lane Kiffin, and his LSU Tigers.

Tennessee Must Win Out To Host Playoff Game

The game will shape whether Tennessee can win out and host a playoff game inside Neyland Stadium. That outcome would be an incredible atmosphere and an all-time great moment in Tennessee history. The other outcome is clear: a loss could leave the Vols out of the CFP entirely. Even with a high ranking, Tennessee has little room for error.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel high-fived players during the win over Kentucky at Neyland Stadium on Nov. 7, 2026. Linebacker Jeremiah Telander, defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam and Mariyon Dye celebrated after Dye recovered a Kentucky fumble. Against Texas A&M, quarterback Faizon Brandon ran the ball during the first quarter at Kyle Field on Nov. 14, 2026. The Vols added another win, but the rankings still show a tight race.