Tennessee football HC Josh Heupel recaps the win at Texas A&M

Josh Heupel breaks down Tennessee’s win over Texas A&M, the team’s travel delays, a second-half shutout and words on George MacIntyre and Mike Matthews.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. , on Oct. 10, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect. The Volunteers saw a dominant performance by the defense. For the second consecutive game in a row, the Vols allowed only single digit points. Field Goals were plenty, asI’m extremely proud of our football team.

Also read Tennessee vs. Texas A&M availability report: Friday's update

A lot of things that this group was dealing with, injuries, the travel, getting in late, and ultimately deciding to prepare the right way, not let anything get in our way, and going competing really hard for four quarters. Elite defensive performance, shut out in the second half. I think that’s the second straight week, but really from start to finish other than a couple of plays, just absolutely lights out.

“Front, linebackers were active and secondary with some big-time plays. And offensively, we got to get touchdowns instead of field goals, but Cooper , elite performance by him. Special teams were solid all day long. And proud of our part of the offensive football team, just continue to strain.

And quarterbacks, both of them playing really good football. ” This is now two out of three weeks where Javin Gordon has come in and given you a really nice punch. What is he doing to have success?

“His vision on a couple of the runs were critical, and the vision along with his understanding of pace, using the blockers in front of him, has allowed him to escape to some grass on critical plays. The option play on third medium was a big part of the game and how it finished out playing in the fourth quarter. And I just got a lot of trust in him and proud of him.

”“George got twisted up on the one pass play and comes back in and was battling through it, but had to go back. And just with where the game was and what we felt like we needed, didn’t feel like it was the right place for George, I mean just dealing with that injury.

“And so that’s why Faizon was in there at that time. And both of them played extremely well. Proud of both of those guys, big smiles on their faces, excited about the win. They care about the team and straining and competing.

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So proud of them both. ”“There were a lot of things that we were dealing with. And I think yesterday’s travel, amount of time in the plane, at the airport, back at the facility, not knowing if we’re leaving, the later it got, it got harder on the guys and staff too.

“And finally we get the clearance to go, and it’s a long flight, it’s a late arrival, it’s a long day for our players. From when they first got in the building, they were there the entire day. They didn’t leave the facility. So I think the travel was tough.

” You’ve won a number of games with long offensive drives while leaning on your defense and run game. How does winning with that style over and over affect your team’s confidence?

“Well, I think this football team has a composure, competitive composure of continuing to play the next play. They’re okay playing in tight games. Their demeanor does not change. Offensively, there’s some things we can take advantage of and be more efficient and change the way the game’s played earlier.

“But the first drive of the football game, pivotal, into the wind, drained a bunch of the clock, and it was a good start. We got to get seven out of that, and just a couple of small details that we miss on. ”“Yeah, I’m proud that no matter the circumstances, things that we don’t control, that they control, they’re controllables. Their preparation, their mindset.

This morning, the look in their eye, the buildup through pregame meal to kickoff, the competitive makeup of this group.

“To an outside world, that sounds easy. It’s hard when there’s a lot of things that are unknowns at this point in the week, and I’m talking about Friday, getting ready to try to go play a football game. Really proud of the maturity of this group. ”No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

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“Yeah, we’re going to keep needing that from him. Tough, smart, has played a good amount of football. Limited certain weeks and some of his preparation on the practice field, but strain, compete, the look in his eyes, a competitor when you get to game day. Really proud of what he’s been doing all year long and what he did today.

”“Yeah, something they live by. There’s no just mantras in that room. They’re living by those codes, and you see it in their performance.

“Physical play from all 11, not just from the guys up front and your second level players, your corners, your safeties, some of the key tackles on perimeter screens or true screen plays that forced them to snap it again and just competing as a group. They’re having fun competing together and really confident in each other, too. ”“Yeah, you hate having to deal with that.

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You’ve got to make good decisions, and you affect a lot of other people that have put a lot of work into it. At this point, we’re close to 300 days of work since January, I think, 20th, when we first started. It takes everybody staying consistent, being focused and taking care of each other. ” Dejuan Lane has been a big difference maker.

What did you see on his play, and how did it make a difference in the end?

“Both the picks at the end of the football game, I don’t have a great read on. It broke on the football, a little bit of an overthrow. TJ undercuts that pass on a vertical seam. Both big-time plays by those guys, understanding patterns, quarterback size, shoulders, breaking on a football, and then finishing the play, prepared for their opportunity, going and catching the football.

That’s why we were able to close the game out the way we did. ”“I don’t have an update on Mike. Mike’s played really well throughout the year. He’s playing really well today, too.

I hate it, but we’ll find out when we get back. ” Your program is so routine and schedule oriented. How did you decide how to adjust to the travel situation?

“There’s so many things going on. The pilots who are communicating with the airlines, administration, communication with conference. Not a lot of answers until about 8:45 last night. Even then, the schedule, I told the players we’ll figure it out when we land based on what time we land.

“And we kind of turned it, even though it was a 2 o’clock kickoff here, turned it into an early kickoff back home, just getting here so late. Let the guys sleep in a little bit longer and did our normal clap session, getting ready for game time. But really proud of our guys, the way they handled it.

” People associate you with scoring a lot of points, but the game has shifted back toward defense and running the ball. Why do you think that shift has happened?

“Man, we didn’t run the ball when I played. Come on, man. I’m kidding. I’m kidding.

The game consistently changes. There’s been some rule changes that play a major part of the flow of the game. The experience of your quarterbacks, your personnel, all those things go into it. And at the end of the day, our job is to put our players in the best position to play winning football.

“And you form an identity throughout the course of the year, and then you start playing to that identity a little bit too. There’s a lot of things that we’ve got to continue to grow in here and down the stretch here the next couple of weeks. But this football team is physical. They play hard.

They play for one another. It’s a lot of fun competing with them every Saturday. ”Charles Mays is a lifelong Tennessean from Ridgely who has called Knoxville home since 2014. A writer with a background in sports photography, he has covered collegiate athletics since 2022, contributing to SB Nation and 247Sports and creating the independent sites Southeastern Softball Wire and The Rotation Knox.