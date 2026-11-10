Tennessee Football Beats Kentucky at Neyland Stadium to Improve to 7-2

Tennessee football earned its second top-10 win of the season by defeating Kentucky on November 7, 2026. Strong rushing, a steady offensive line, and a dominant linebacker group drove the result.

Tennessee football delivered the statement win it needed on November 7, 2026, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The victory improved the Volunteers to 7-2 for the season and gave them their second top-10 win of the year. The game was played in front of a home crowd and drew national attention as Tennessee looked to show it belonged among the country's strongest teams.

Tennessee's defense once again showed how dominant it can be, while several position groups contributed to the outcome. Some players stood out more than others, and the box score only partly reflects how the Volunteers controlled the game from start to finish.

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Tennessee Running Game Silenced Doubters Against Kentucky

Tennessee's ground attack answered questions about whether the Volunteers could run the ball effectively. Running back DeSean Bishop once again eclipsed 100 yards rushing, and Daune Morris added 85 yards of his own.

Morris produced the biggest play of the day when he ran in a 66-yard touchdown that gave the Volunteers their first score. Faizon Brandon also made the most of his short-yardage opportunities, including a huge run and a jet sweep touchdown pass, which added another dimension to the offense.

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Quarterback George MacIntyre showed he could place the ball accurately and get it to his playmakers. He also threw a touchdown pass that was taken off the board after DaSaahn Brame dropped the ball on the play, a reminder that the passing numbers do not tell the full story of his afternoon.

Offensive Line and Receivers Drove Efficient Passing

The Tennessee offensive line played its best football as the game went on, and it allowed only one sack all day. Near the end of the contest, the unit was generating considerable push against the Kentucky front.

Braylon Staley and Mike Matthews led the receiving corps and accounted for every reception except one. Radarious Jackson added a sensational catch in tight coverage for 36 yards that proved to be a key moment in the game. Braylon Staley also scored a touchdown during the contest.

Not every unit met expectations. The Tennessee tight ends finished with only 25 total yards, and one play that was not called should have been ruled a touchdown for the Volunteers. Those misses kept the offense from being even more productive.

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Linebackers Dominated While Defensive Line Lagged

Linebacker Arion Carter was widely viewed as the best player on the field for Tennessee. He recorded 10 solo tackles, 2 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and 13 total tackles, and he made several massive plays throughout the game.

Jeremiah Telander and Edwin Spillman also had huge days, and the linebacker group as a whole was dominant. Telander was part of the unit that celebrated a turnover on downs during the contest, a play that underscored the group's impact against Kentucky.

The Tennessee defensive line improved as the game progressed but did not produce a dominant display. It was the quietest game of the season for that group, although it faced one of the best offensive lines in the country. Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey was a key focus for the Volunteers defense throughout the afternoon.