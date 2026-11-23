Fans in the Tennessee student section threw golf balls and a mustard bottle toward the LSU bench during a game, causing a brief stoppage. Head coach Lane Kiffin ordered his team to exit through a side entrance afterward. The SEC referenced rules fining institutions for projectile-related issues and previously fined Tennessee $500,000 for field storming incidents.

With 3:14 remining in the game, fans sitting in the Tennessee student section hurled golf balls in the direction of the Tigers bench. The game stopped for a few minutes, and players moved toward the center of the field to avoid any direct hits.

Soon after, a Tennessee staff member carried a handful of golf balls and a mustard bottle to the sidelines. A sign on the giant screen urged fans: “Keep your composure and practice good sportsmanship. ” Once the game was over, Kiffin ordered his team to leave through a side entrance rather than exposing them to the home crowd again.

Also read Lane Kiffin makes unfortunate LSU history not seen since 1991 in loss

“If cans or plastic bottles are used as projectiles or otherwise cause game management issues, the institution is subject to an immediate fine and suspension of the alcohol sales privilege," SEC rules state. The league is not suspending alcohol sales at Tennessee at this time but reserves the right to do so in the future.head coach. Kiffin and the Rebels were pelted with debris that day, the some of which was golf balls and a mustard bottle.

Tennessee students burned mattresses after Kiffin's departure and a Knoxville lawyer in 2010 proposed renaming a wastewater treatment facility as the “Lane Kiffin Sewage Plant. ” During SEC media days this summer, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel referenced the 2021 incident, when asked about Kiffin's return to Tennessee, now as the LSU head coach.

Advertisement

“I certainly hope our fan base hasn’t cooled off. ” Heupel said.

“Whether it’s the grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard or our sports stores, making sure that they got reinforcements on the golf balls ... hopefully Knoxville’s ready for his arrival. ” The SEC fined Tennessee $500,000 a month ago for allowing fans to storm the field following a 26-10 victory over then-No. 6 Alabama.

The Volunteers essentially got that money back the following week when the league fined South Carolina $500,000 for allowing fans to storm the field after beating Tennessee. Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage hereEverything Happening In Big Ten Last Time Nebraska Beat Ohio State'Big Noon Kickoff' Crew Predicts Conference Championship Matchups And WinnersAP Top 25: Texas, Tennessee, USC Among Big Risers; Ohio State, UCLA, Indiana DropFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.