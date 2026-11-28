Wet roads could refreeze across Middle Tennessee as temperatures fall into the 20s.

Middle Tennessee’s Thanksgiving snow has moved out, but the trip home comes with a new risk. Black ice could form late Friday into Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s.

Thecanceled the Cumberland Plateau’s Winter Storm Warning early Friday after the snow ended. Its evening update still called for “a widespread hard freeze. ” The ice can form from water already on the road. Rain and melted snow left wet pavement, and clearing skies will help temperatures fall overnight.

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Nashville forecasters said “wet spots will re-freeze into black ice and prolong travel impacts on a very busy holiday weekend. ” The leftovers can wait in the fridge a little longer. Watch for slick patches on bridges, overpasses and shaded stretches of road. Ice can blend into the pavement and look like an ordinary wet spot.