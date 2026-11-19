St. Frances Academy sophomore linebacker Desmond Reeves received a scholarship offer from the Tennessee Volunteers, adding to his existing list of commitments from programs like Auburn and Miami, as he seeks a school that emphasizes development and academics.

Fast-rising 2029 St. Frances Academy LB Desmond Reeves announced via X, that the Vols had extended an offer to the talented prospect.. The football team is on the verge of making the 2026 CFP, the 2027 early signees are less right just shy of two weeks away from signing day, and offers continue to be extended.

The sophomore talent already held offers from Auburn, Miami, Virginia Tech, and more. Reeves appreciates all of the early attention and love, but isn't satisfied, understanding that there is work that always needs to be done.

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"I just got to keep working. It means a lot because that's what I put in the work for," Reeves tells Vols on SI. The Vols extending an offer gave the talented tenth-grader a nice combination of emotions and feelings, on top of Reeves being familiar withNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker attends the same school that Tennessee safety Edrees Farooq graduated from, so the Vols are probably often mentioned, even if by default.

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"I like what type of defense they run, what they base it off of, and things they live by as a program. " There are no visit plans set at the moment, but Reeves did convey to Vols on SI that he would, "love to make it there some time soon. " The Vols will have what Reeves is looking for early on, in terms of what interests a visiting prospect.

" a school that develops me for the next level and has good academics," Reeves said. The thought of potentially playing for Williams Inge and Jim Knowles has to have a bit of an extra appeal at this point. Connections aside, seeing the night and day difference of the defense has been nothing short of impressive. Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field.

He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.