No. 9 Tennessee defeats LSU 27-13 behind a dominant defensive performance that holds the Tigers to 265 yards and 13 points, highlighting the Vols' resourcefulness and coaching despite offensive injuries and limitations.

Tennessee’s defense was dominant against the high-priced LSU offense, holding the Tigers to 265 yards and just 13 points. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

— As it turns out, Tennessee doesn’t need wide receivers. It barely needs a passing game. Explosive plays from the running back position are also optional. And it sure as hell doesn’t need a moron segment of the fan base that feels compelled to throw golf balls and mustard on the field at Neyland StadiumAs battered, bruised and bereft of firepower as they are, the Vols are still enough.

Also read Tennessee Vols Defeat LSU 27-13 on Senior Day

They can be a College Football Playoff team. They can even beCredit the guy who should be Southeastern Conference Coach of the Year, Josh Heupel, for that. Credit defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who is a prime candidate for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant. Credit a couple of young, limited quarterbacks who have figured out how to game-manage together.

Credit the whole roster for excelling at the boring-but-vital task of complementary football, and embracing the violent grind. , No. 9-ranked Tennessee did what it has done often this season—dragged its opponent into a grim slog for survival, then steadily choked the other guys out. Volunteers 27, LSU 13, spoke volumes about both teams—the tough resourcefulness of the winners, the It’s suddenly in vogue for successful teams to collapse offensively and try to win ugly.

Tennessee was a trend setter in that regard. Been doing it for weeks. Coming into the day, the Vols were 13th in SEC league play in yards per play at 4.86. The only three teams worse have a combined conference record of 4–20.

They’re 10th in yards per game , tied for ninth in points per game and dead last in passing yards per game . And they’d just lost leading receiver Mike Matthews and No. 2 rusher Daune Morris for the year—their 10th and 11th season-ending injuries. But that defense. Prior to playing LSU, it led the SEC in points allowed in league play and yards allowed .

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And as the games wear on, the Vols go into suffocation mode. They’ve now outscored opponents 196–80 in the second half, and 114–46 in the fourth quarter. Tennessee won the fourth quarter 14–0 Saturday night, with freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon breaking touchdown runs of 18 and 55 yards to put the game away. Brandon also had Tennessee’s longest reception of the game, a 20-yarder on a Philly Special reverse pass.

His passing? Well, he was 1 for 6 for six yards, with an interception thrown squarely into the chest of LSU linebacker Davhon Keys. Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon was just 1 for 6 through the air, but ran for 112 yards and two scores in Tennessee’s win over LSU. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Tennessee threw for 105 yards, second-lowest total of the season.

Brandon’s mix-and-match QB sidekick, George McIntyre, was 12 for 21 for 79 yards and a touchdown. McIntyre was limited by a knee injury, which put Brandon back in the starting lineup for the first time since Oct. 3. Both were called on at varying times, as Heupel tried to coax just enough out of his offense to win the game.

“They both shined when it was their time to be called on,” said offensive tackle Jesse Perry. “Even when one wasn't in, the other guy was cheering on the sideline and in the huddle They were energy givers throughout the entire night. ” The Tennessee defense held LSU to three yards rushing in the second half, as Kiffin basically surrendered in the running game and tried to win with Sam Leavitt’s arm.

That didn’t go too well, either—the high-priced transfer was sacked seven times, never got loose as a scrambler and averaged just 5.7 yards per pass attempt. Leavitt is far from the only problem in LSU’s 6–5 dumpster fire of a season, but he’s become the avatar for. That all starts with Kiffin, whose own $13 million salary equates to more than $2 million per victory.

The Tigers are racing Texas A&M and Ohio State to the finish line for national Bust of the Year honors. Everyone in the SEC has enjoyed sack-dancing on Kiffin this season, but nowhere are they more over-the-top about it than here. Not even Mississippi, where they at least loved him for several yearsSaturday night was a low-class callback to an ignominious night in Tennessee history.

In 2021, fans showered the field with debris when Kiffin—who coached Tennessee for one season, in 2009—and his Ole Miss team came in and defeated the Vols. This time, with the outcome secure, the idiot fringe of the fan base decided they might as well unload the projectiles they snuck into the stadium.

At the 3:14 mark of the fourth, with a first-and-10 at the Tennessee 30 after a penalty the fans disliked, they let loose with the barrage—not as much as in ’22, but enough to stop the game. Multiple golf balls bounced onto the field. Some mustard packets flew.

Then at the end, at least one full-sized mustard bottle landed on the playing surface. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

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The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. For the second time in six years, Tennessee fans threw objects on the field with former coach Lane Kiffin leading the opposing team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Tennessee staffers scurried to pick it all up while the game halted for a couple of minutes. One guy hurried to snatch up the mustard bottle, trying to get there before media members could snap pictures.

“Any objects thrown on the field will result in a penalty on Tennessee, and the teams will be instructed to leave the field,” the stadium announcer blared. Jokingly , Heupel set the stage for this scene at SEC media days in July when asked about Kiffin’s return to Neyland..

“So, whether it’s grocery stores being fully stocked with mustard or sports stores making sure they got reinforcements on the golf balls, hopefully Knoxville is ready for his arrival. ” Kiffin mentioned that postgame, when asked whether he was surprised to have more stuff thrown his direction. ”Probably not after the coach says at SEC media days to go buy your golf balls,” Kiffin said.

“And I’m not being critical of him, I’m laughing at it. But they listened to their coach. ” LSU coach Lane Kiffin is persona non grata at stadiums across the southeast, including Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium, where he served as head coach for one year in 2009. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect After the pelting stopped, the fans moved on to lobbing f-bomb chants at Kiffin.

In an effort to defuse any walk-off incidents, LSU left the playing surface by a side tunnel at the 50-yard line instead of the usual tunnel to the visiting locker room. We’ll see whether the SEC administers more fines to what has to be the most-penalized school in the league in terms of violations of its sportsmanship policy. Every two years, Tennessee storms the field after beating Alabama, and every two years, the Vols are fined for it.

The bill was $500,000 for that last month. Fact is, Neyland is already an incredibly difficult place to play. It was a cauldron of noise Saturday, leading to LSU committing five false starts. Penn State transfer defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam said, “It blows Beaver Stadium out of the water.

” Given the national tumult, this might not have been the last game played at Neyland this season. Tennessee has put itself in position to not only make the playoff but host a game, and good luck to the next visitor that has to come here. Pat Forde is a senior writer for Sports Illustrated who covers college football and college basketball as well as the Olympics and horse racing.

He cohosts the Others Receiving Votes podcast for SI and is a regular contributor to the Tony Kornheiser Show podcast. He previously worked for Yahoo Sports, ESPN and The Courier-Journal. Forde has won 28 Associated Press Sports Editors writing contest awards, has been published three times in the Best American Sports Writing book series, and was nominated for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize.

A past president of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and member of the Football Writers Association of America, he lives in Louisville with his wife. They have three children, all of whom were collegiate swimmers.