Tennessee secured a 27-13 victory over LSU, holding the Tigers scoreless in the fourth quarter during a loud home game. 2027 EDGE recruit DJ Jacobs attended the game, praised the Buckeyes defense led by Rodney Garner, and noted Tennessee's strong run, though he remains committed to Ohio State.

defeated the LSU Tigers 27-13 on Saturday in front of what seemed to be one of the loudest games of the year. The Big Orange defense had yet another top tier performance.

The Jim Knowles led unit didn't hold another opponent scoreless in the entire second half, however, the did hold LSU scoreless in the fourth quarter. This could not have come at a better time, as the Tennessee football program was hosting several visitors for the game, with quite a few being defensive guys.2027 Blessed Trinity EDGE DJ Jacobs was in Knoxville as Lane Kiffin made his return, leading the Tigers into a hostile Neyland Stadium.

Also read Five Things That Will Decide LSU vs. Tennessee

Jacobs has remained locked in with the Buckeyes, has been on a few visits, many accompanying his younger brother Dawson, as his recruitment is picking up. Nonetheless, Jacobs has been on Rocky Top twice this year. What stood out today?

"It was great, because the last time I came out, they took a loss to Texas, but it was good to see the atmosphere, and everyone bounce back from the loss. You know, them coming back up, they're on a great run, and yeah, I'm excited to see what Tennessee does," Jacobs said.leads the nation in sacks and had a very productive day against Sam Leavitt and the LSU offense recording 8 sacks.

Advertisement

Jacobs had a brief assessment on the defensive success.

"It just shows how Coach G is getting after it. He's getting after it in practice, before the game. It just shows that he knows how to coach. He's doing very well.

"No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest.

Jacobs committed to the Buckeyes in late December of 2025, and has yet to waive that decision and there is no indication that it will unfold that way. That has not kept schools from pitching their play to the blue-chip. Tennessee and Georgia seem to be leading that charge. Signing day is just a little of two weeks away, so it will be interesting to watch as a whole, but specifically situations such as this.

Advertisement

Fans will be on edge until a signature is given either way. Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.