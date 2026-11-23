A Tennessee Republican lawmaker is proposing tougher punishments for convicted child killers, including getting rid of parole, ahead of the legislative session.

FILE - The Tennessee State Capitol stands tall in the sunlight on Jan. 8, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. A Tennessee Republican lawmaker is proposing tougher punishments for convicted child killers, including getting rid of parole, ahead of the legislative session.

A Tennessee Republican lawmaker is proposing tougher punishments for convicted child killers, including getting rid of parole, ahead of the legislative session. Supporters say passing the bill will help victims' families find peace, while a criminal defense attorney sees challenges with the measure.

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"It's a horror. I mean there, there is nothing that comes close to losing a child," Craig said.filed a bill It would allow only two options: the death penalty, which is already state law, or life behind bars without a chance of getting out by removing the possibility of parole.

"I think there would be absolutely that peace where if they knew without a shadow of a doubt that they would not have to come in for a parole hearing," Craig said. "I believe that the heinousness that goes into taking the life of a young child is just beyond comprehension," Lee said. "Some of the problems are it sweeps in people who are convicted of murder who didn't intend to murder," Ridings said.

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Right now, those convicted of first-degree murder against a child and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole could get out after serving a minimum of 51 years.

"The lowest age you can be when you get out is 69 years old. Well, there's a big difference between an 18-year-old and a 69-year old," Ridings said.

"I think that if it was able to deal with the nuances around somebody's intention, I think that, yes," Craig said. "I think this is one of those crimes that we as a state should put our foot down and say that this is not something that you can ever re-enter society," Lee said.

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