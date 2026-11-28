Tennessee women's basketball coach Kim Caldwell addresses team disconnect against UCLA, praises Moore and White, and focuses on defensive improvements for Houston.

Tennessee women's basketball coach Kim Caldwell delivered a candid assessment of her team's performance following their defeat to UCLA at the Coconut Hoops Tournament in Fort Myers on November 22, 2026. The Lady Volunteers fell 88-80 in a game that exposed significant vulnerabilities in their defensive intensity and offensive flow. Caldwell did not mince words, stating that the squad simply did not show up locked in or focused in the manner required for such a high-stakes contest.

The coaching staff attributed the team's disjointed start to the physical and mental fatigue of traveling and staying in a new location for nearly three full days. Caldwell noted that this was the first time under her tenure that the players appeared so visibly disconnected from one another. She acknowledged the sluggish atmosphere but framed the loss as a critical learning opportunity rather than a defining character flaw of the group.

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Aaliyah Moore emerged as the primary stabilizing force during the turbulent first half of the game. Caldwell praised Moore for her vocal leadership, noting that her ability to communicate effectively helped command the team when early struggles mounted. Positioned in the backcourt, Moore could see the entire floor and stepped up to ensure her teammates stayed connected when the game plan began to unravel.

The impact of Moore's vocalization was immediate and decisive. Once she began commanding the team and being consistently loud, the Lady Vols started to pick up their pace and regain their competitive rhythm. Caldwell emphasized the importance of recognizing Moore's value as a leader, particularly for younger players who may not yet understand the specific demands and pressures of SEC competition.

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Defensively, Tennessee struggled immensely to keep the ball in front of their opponents throughout the night. Caldwell admitted she was not proud of this aspect of the performance, especially considering UCLA was playing on their home floor and had not faced the travel fatigue that affected the Volunteers. The Lady Vols lacked the necessary urgency to force turnovers or disrupt UCLA's offensive rhythm, leading to open looks for the opposition.

Offensively, the team missed a significant number of shots around the rim, which hindered their ability to generate transition opportunities. Caldwell pointed out that failing to hit early shots made it difficult to implement their preferred press, creating an inconsistent flow throughout the match. While she acknowledged that UCLA is a very good team that plays incredibly hard, she expressed disappointment that Tennessee could not separate themselves more clearly in the final moments.

Caldwell took time to highlight specific player contributions despite the loss, offering high praise for Naomi White and Fatmata Janneh. She commended White for her relentless work ethic, stating that White is in the gym as much as anyone, if not more. The coach predicted that White would likely be one of the first players to have her shoes on and receive the ball during practice sessions, reflecting her consistent dedication to improvement.

Fatmata Janneh was also recognized for her potential to be a dominant force on both sides of the ball. Caldwell noted that the team is significantly better when Janneh is on the floor due to her ability to guard, rebound, and score effectively. The coaching staff is currently working on fixing Janneh's foul situation to ensure she can stay on the court consistently, as the team has struggled in past games when she was absent during the first half.

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The Lady Vols now face a quick turnaround with a crucial game scheduled against Houston on Sunday. Caldwell warned that Houston is a dangerous opponent featuring a dominant big player who is the tallest they have faced this season. She observed Houston's practice sessions before Tennessee's game, noting their offensive efficiency and the way their guards played together and scored effectively.

Preparing for this matchup requires Tennessee to address the rebounding and ball-sharing issues that were exposed in previous matchups against teams with a strong inside presence. Caldwell referenced their performance against UCLA as a learning experience, hoping to apply those lessons to the upcoming contest against a team that poses a substantial threat with its size and perimeter scoring.

The team must bounce back with higher intensity and focus to survive the one-day preparation window against Houston. Caldwell emphasized that every player needs to stay grounded, knowing what is coming and understanding the competitive nature of the SEC. The victory in the tournament will serve as a baseline, but the team must significantly elevate their defensive effort to counter Houston's strengths.

Caldwell remains optimistic that the team can correct these issues before Sunday. She stressed the importance of maintaining the leadership structure established by Moore and ensuring that the work ethic displayed by players like White becomes the standard. The goal is to enter the Houston game with the same focus and connectivity that was missing in the first half against the Flames.