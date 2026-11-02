Tenerife Striker Jesus de Miguel Admitted to ICU After Collapsing in Spanish Second Division Match

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel is in stable condition in the ICU after collapsing during a match against Andorra. The game was abandoned after a severe collision.

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel remains in stable but critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria following a severe medical emergency during a Spanish second division match. The 30-year-old player collapsed in the seventh minute of stoppage time during a 2-2 draw against Andorra on Monday, prompting the immediate abandonment of the fixture. Club officials confirmed that De Miguel is currently unconscious but breathing on his own, though his condition remains serious despite the stabilization.

Match Collapse Details and Collision Mechanics

The incident occurred deep into the final moments of the contest when De Miguel appeared set to race away on a counter-attack in search of a winning goal. As he tracked a long ball dropping into his path near the halfway line, he suffered a horrific collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono. Owono attempted to clear the ball but struck the Tenerife striker in the chest with a flying knee, causing De Miguel to become immediately motionless on the pitch.

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Medical staff rushed onto the field to attend to the injured player, who lay still for over five minutes while teammates and officials watched in distress. Some players were visibly shaken, with several appearing to be in tears as they stood by the sidelines. The stadium fell into a complete silence as the medical team worked to stabilize the striker before he was carefully carried off the field on a stretcher.

Medical Emergency and Transport to Hospital

Spanish media outlet Marca reported that De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital in an ambulance. The emergency responders were forced to revive the player inside the vehicle during the approximate 15-minute journey to the University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria. The club statement emphasized that while his condition is stable, the severity of the situation necessitates close monitoring by medical services, who will provide further updates as they become available.

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Although De Miguel remains unconscious in the intensive care unit, doctors have noted that he is breathing independently. The medical team at the hospital continues to treat the striker, with his prognosis closely watched by fans and the football community. The uncertainty surrounding his long-term recovery has cast a somber mood over the Tenerife squad and its supporters.

Disciplinary Actions and Official Statements

Referee interventions in the aftermath of the collision were swift and decisive. Initially, Jesus Owono was shown a red card for the dangerous challenge. However, given the severity of the player's condition and the chaotic nature of the event, the referee ultimately decided to abandon the match entirely rather than continue with disciplinary proceedings during the stoppage time. Owono was later replaced in the disciplinary records as the focus shifted entirely to player welfare.

Tenerife issued a formal statement confirming De Miguel's admission to the ICU and expressing gratitude for the care he is receiving. Andorra also released a message of support, sending their strength and best wishes to De Miguel, his family, and the Tenerife club. The opposing club emphasized their hope for his speedy recovery, underscoring the solidarity within the Spanish football league in the face of such a tragedy.

Global Reaction and Fan Tributes

As De Miguel was wheeled off the pitch, the crowd erupted in a standing ovation, honoring the striker's resilience and spirit despite the traumatic end to his appearance. The applause served as a poignant tribute to the player and a sign of support for his ongoing medical battle. The incident has drawn widespread attention across the sports world, with fans and colleagues alike rallying around De Miguel during this critical period.

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Football officials and medical experts are likely to review the incident to determine if any protocols regarding player safety or referee decisions need adjustment in similar high-contact scenarios. For now, the focus remains solely on Jesus de Miguel's health and the hope that he will regain consciousness and begin a successful recovery from the cardiac event triggered by the on-field collision.