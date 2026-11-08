Tenerife Club Vows Lifetime Financial Support for Jesus de Miguel's Daughter

Tenerife football club commits to raising Jesus de Miguel's one-year-old daughter until she reaches adulthood, ensuring her future security after the striker's fatal on-pitch collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

Tenerife football club has officially pledged comprehensive financial backing for the one-year-old daughter of late striker Jesus de Miguel. The club CEO Antonio Manuel Porro Granados announced that Tenerife will stand by the child, named Carla, and her mother Maria Fernandez until the girl reaches adulthood. This commitment aims to ensure that the tragic death of the 30-year-old player does not negatively impact the family's material circumstances in the future.

The Fatal Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Jesús de Miguel died this week following a horrific collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during the latter stages of a Spanish second division game on the island of Tenerife. The 30-year-old striker suffered fatal injuries that were later confirmed by a post-mortem examination to be 'accidental chest trauma'. His girlfriend Maria Fernandez and their toddler daughter Carla witnessed the incident from the stands. The preliminary medical report described the cause of death as being consistent with the player's passing, leading to immediate shock and grief across the footballing community.

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Club Leadership and Supporter Response

Tenerife CEO Antonio Manuel Porro Granados stated that the decision to support the family originated from the club's majority shareholder, Rayco Garcia. Granados told The Athletic that the plan is for the entire Tenerife family to support Carla, providing maximum possible assistance beyond any legal obligations. The club is also exploring additional methods to increase financial support, ensuring the mother and child are protected from economic hardship. A fundraiser for the family has already surpassed £125,000 in donations, with notable pledges from Spanish footballers Alvaro Morata and Alex Baena.

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Funeral Attendees and Emotional Tributes

The footballing world gathered in Tenerife on Thursday for the 30-year-old's funeral, where key figures offered support to the devastated family. Spain national team coach Luis de la Fuente and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez were among those present to honor de Miguel. The family stated that his passing has left an 'impossible void to fill'. Meanwhile, FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono has shut down his Instagram account and retreated from public view. He faced significant backlash, including chants of 'murderer' from Tenerife fans, before issuing a statement describing his 'enormous pain' and struggling to find words to express his grief over the loss.

Legal Investigation and Compensation Details

Police in Santa Cruz, the capital of Tenerife, have launched a probe into the death, examining both the emergency medical response and the possibility that Owono's tackle could constitute involuntary manslaughter. Any death not resulting from natural causes automatically triggers a judicial investigation in Spain. However, legal experts do not expect the investigation to lead to criminal charges against Owono because the clash occurred during open play. The goalkeeper is expected to face a lengthy ban from the sport instead. Reports indicate that de Miguel's family is also set to receive approximately £300,000 in base compensation following his death.