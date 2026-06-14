Tender Balcony Moment Between Princess Kate and Prince William Steals the Show at Trooping the Colour

A candid photograph capturing an affectionate glance between the Princess and Prince of Wales during the Trooping the Colour flypast has become one of the most celebrated images of the event, highlighting their bond amidst the formal proceedings.

The Princess of Wales shared an unmistakably affectionate moment with Prince William as the couple stepped out on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the traditional Trooping the Colour flypast.

In a photograph that has quickly become one of the standout images from this year's celebrations, Kate is seen turning towards her husband with a broad smile spread across her face as RAF aircraft thunder overhead. William, dressed in the Full Ceremonial Order of the Welsh Guards, appears focused on the spectacle unfolding above the Palace, while his wife gazes at him with an expression of unmistakable warmth.

The candid exchange offered royal watchers a rare glimpse of the couple's easy bond amid one of the monarchy's most formal occasions. The image was captured by photographer Sam Hussein, who later shared a collection of his favourite moments from the day on Instagram. Among them, it was the tender balcony photograph of the Prince and Princess of Wales that drew particular attention.

In bright June sunshine, Kate looked elegant in a powder-blue Catherine Walker coatdress trimmed in white, teamed with a dramatic wide-brimmed Philip Treacy hat. Pinned to her outfit was the Irish Guards brooch, a tribute to the regiment of which she is Colonel. Her choice of pale blue echoed through the Wales family's coordinated appearance, with Princes George and Louis sporting matching ties in the same shade and Princess Charlotte complementing her mother in a cream dress with blue detailing.

Standing nearby on the balcony were King Charles and Queen Camilla, joined by senior working royals including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent. The pared-back line-up reflected the King's vision of a streamlined monarchy.

The aerial display swept over Buckingham Palace in ten waves, featuring Typhoon jets, Chinook helicopters, C-17 transport aircraft and, to the delight of crowds lining The Mall, the Red Arrows trailing their trademark red, white and blue plumes across the London sky. The festivities followed a grand military parade involving more than 1,000 soldiers and hundreds of musicians.

As ever, Prince Louis provided lighter moments throughout the day, peering through windows for a better view of proceedings before later joining his family on the Palace balcony for the flypast. But it was Kate's spontaneous look towards William that proved one of the day's most memorable snapshots





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