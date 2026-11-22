Tencent Hunyuan outlines plans for a significantly larger next-gen Hy model and new small models like Hy4-mini for edge deployment, focusing on cost efficiency and reinforcement learning.

Tencent's Hunyuan team unveiled strategic details about its artificial intelligence development path during its first public developer AMA session on Reddit. This event, held on November 21, provided the first public look at the company's roadmap for its next-generation Hy model and a new suite of smaller, more efficient models designed for local and edge deployment. The disclosures highlight Tencent's dual focus on maintaining frontier capability while addressing the growing market demand for cost-effective AI solutions.

Tencent Hunyuan Next-Gen Hy Model Scale

The team confirmed that the upcoming next-generation Hy model will be significantly larger than current iterations. This expansion is accompanied by a continued heavy investment in large-scale reinforcement learning techniques to enhance performance. Although developers inquired whether the parameter count would reach between one and a half to two trillion, the team declined to provide specific numbers regarding the model's exact scale. This strategic move aims to keep Tencent competitive in the highest echelons of AI capability.

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Hy4-mini and Small Model Deployments

Alongside the larger model, Tencent outlined a comprehensive plan for smaller models, including the Hy4-mini, which is officially on the roadmap. The team also teased a Flash-Lite model and expressed consideration for dense models ranging from 24B to 31B parameters. These smaller variants are specifically engineered for local and edge deployment scenarios. This track addresses the need for models that can operate efficiently on hardware with limited memory and computational resources.

Optimizing MoE Design and Hardware Compatibility

Technical discussions revealed that overly sparse mixture-of-experts designs can waste memory bandwidth without fully utilizing GPU compute capabilities. The team explained that activation parameters essentially set the compute budget, and reducing them can negatively impact capability in ways that efficiency gains cannot fully offset. To solve this, the Hy4 flash model employs sliding window attention to shrink the KV cache and lower serving costs, allowing a 12B active-parameter model to run on machines with 128GB or more of memory.

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Addressing Reasoning Length and Agent Accuracy

Tencent acknowledged that excessive chains of thought pose the hardest behavioral challenges during post-training. The team stated that reinforcement learning is being utilized to shorten reasoning processes on the flash variant to improve efficiency. Additionally, efforts are underway to improve tool-calling accuracy through harder training cases and fine-grained rewards. The team also noted improvements in extending the context length used in reinforcement learning and enhancing context compression for better agent performance.

Balancing Safety with Defensive Utility

The AMA also touched on the complex balance between model safety and utility in cybersecurity. Training emphasizes defensive tasks such as penetration testing, reverse engineering, and vulnerability discovery. Removing offensive cybersecurity data from training sets can weaken defensive work, so the team uses allow-lists and block-lists to manage this. The goal is to reduce over-refusal while maintaining robust safety alignments, ensuring the models remain useful for security professionals who rely on these capabilities.