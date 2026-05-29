Tenants receive notice of closure at Patty's Lodge, site tied to Sam Nordquist case

Hopewell, N.Y. (WHAM) — Tenants at Patty’s Lodge say they are scrambling to find a place to live after receiving a letter stating the motel will soon close.

Michael Bement holds a "notice of closure" letter at Patty's Lodge in Hopewell, Friday, May 29, 2026. Hopewell, N.Y. — Tenants at Patty’s Lodge say they are scrambling to find a place to live after receiving a letter stating the motel will permanently close and they must move out within days, but the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says the notice is not a warrant of eviction..

Officials say Nordquist was at the motel for weeks before his body was found in a Yates County field in February 2025. Michael Bement, who has lived at Patty's Lodge since September, said he received a "notice of closure" letter from management May 21. The letter states he and other tenants must be out by Monday.

"That’s not right," Bement said. "I just can’t fathom what he's thinking that we all can move in 11 days. " Michael Bement holds a "notice of closure" letter at Patty's Lodge in Hopewell, Friday, May 29, 2026. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said it is aware of the letters, but the notice does not serve as a warrant of eviction and would not be enforceable.

The new owner would need to go to court and apply for a warrant of eviction. Once served, tenants would have 10 days to vacate the premises.

"I know we have the state law on our side," Bement said. "Obviously, I’m concerned, but I don’t think I’ll have to move out on June 1st. But like I said, time will tell. It remains to be seen.

"Bement said he has heard the new owners may redevelop the site. "There's been a purchase of the property, and apparently they’re going to tear it down and build storage units," Bement said. The new property manager listed in the letter has not responded to a request for comment. Ontario County Administrator Chris DeBolt said the motel has previously been used as housing by the Department of Social Services.

DeBolt and Town of Hopewell officials have not responded to requests for more information. Bement and another neighbor said they are not involved with DSS and fear they will soon be unhoused. In the letter, management also said utilities — including water and electricity — will be shut off Monday at 11 a.m."We can just pray and hope for the best," Bement said.

"In the meantime, it’s just a waiting game. "Farmington, N.Y. — An eastbound portion of the New York State Thruway in Ontario County shut down following a crash Friday morning. A driver who led troopers on a chase across Rochester died Friday morning in a fiery crash in the Maplewood neighborhood, according to New York State Police.

The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel. The rescue operation took place near the highest point of the ride, which is the tallest roller coaster on the pier.





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