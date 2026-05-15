Tenants Give Notice Wave as Renters' Rights Act Shifts Power

Landlords and letting agents are bracing for a surge in tenants giving notice on their properties now that the Renters' Rights Act has come into force. Two in five renters are considering giving notice to end their current tenancy, exclusive data for This is Money shows.

Landlords and letting agents are bracing for a surge in tenants giving notice on their properties now that the Rent ers' Rights Act has come into force.

Two in five renters are considering giving notice to end their current tenancy, exclusive data for This is Money shows. The Renters' Rights Act, which came into force on 1 May, has shifted the balance of power away from landlords towards renters in the largest transformation to the private rental sector since the 1980s. One of the most groundbreaking changes is the end of fixed-term contracts.

All fixed-term assured tenancies and assured shorthold tenancies have been abolished and replaced with rolling periodic tenancies. This applies retrospectively and includes fixed tenancies agreed prior to the rules changing. This means renters are no longer tied into long contracts and have the right to end tenancies with two months' notice.

According to the study conducted by lettings platform Goodlord, 41 per cent of tenants were very or somewhat likely to give notice on their current tenancies soon given the new rules. This could unleash a wave of tenants giving notice at once, something that will come at a time of year when rental prices are already heading towards their annual peak





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rent Tenancy Rights Fixed Term Contracts Rolling Periodic Tenancies

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK Landlords to Raise Rents Following New Tax HikesNearly half of UK landlords plan to increase rents due to a new 2% tax surcharge on rental income and the implementation of the Renters' Rights Act.

Read more »

A majority-Black district in Louisiana traces a long fight over the Voting Rights ActA majority-Black congressional district in Louisiana spurred a major Supreme Court decision. The district lines trace decades of fights over the landmark Voting Rights Act.

Read more »

Despite new law, renters say some landlords still try to foist broker fees on themIn each of the complaints, landlords or brokers appear to be skirting the spirit of the law, which is aimed at requiring landlords to shoulder the cost of renting out their properties.

Read more »

Mass Tenant Exodus Under the Renters' Rights Act?Landlords and letting agents are bracing for a surge in tenants giving notice on their properties now that the Renters' Rights Act has come into force. Exclusive data for This is Money shows that two in five renters are considering giving notice to end their current tenancy.

Read more »