Ten Years Later: The Infamous Love Story of the Doomed Couple in Clovis, New Mexico

This article explores the story of Monica Mares and Caleb Peterson, the 'fallen in love' couple whose relationship was exposed as incest in 2016. It details how the scandal has affected their lives, with both individuals having spirals of personal struggles and legal issues. It also looks at how the fallout from their relationship began their downfalls, and explores their attempts to rebuild their lives despite the notoriety.

A decade ago, Monica Mares and her biological son Caleb Peterson caused a nationwide stir after they confessed to falling in love and engaging in a sexual relationship.

The couple was eventually charged with incest but maintain their feelings were genuine. Today, both individuals have fallen on tough times, with Monica suffering from addiction, homelessness, and psychosis, and Caleb being in and out of jail and facing fresh criminal charges. Their relationship has unraveled, and they are no longer together. The scandal is believed to have contributed to their personal struggles in Clovis, a small city in New Mexico.

The Daily Mail revisited New Mexico to find out how they have fared since the scandal and uncovered two lives marked by turmoil





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Incest Love Story Fall On Tough Times Clovis New Mexico María Angeles Mares Carlos Mares Joe Garza

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