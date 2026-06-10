Ten Years After Pulse Nightclub Shooting, Communities Honor Lives Lost

The mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, ten years ago, resulted in the deaths of 49 people, making it the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. The LGBT center in San Diego is organizing a community ofrenda to honor the lives lost and to come together as a community.

Welcome in San Diego. It's Jade Hindman on today's show here , about a community of friends to honor the lives lost in the pulse nightclub mass shooting ten years ago.

This is KPBS Midday edition. Connecting our communities through conversation. Ten years ago this week , 49 people were killed in a shooting at pulse nightclub , an LGBTQ plus space in Orlando , Florida. At the time , it was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

It's a tragedy that continues to affect the community in unimaginable ways. Many are still trying to work through the grief. Others are pushing for gun violence prevention. And now crews in Orlando are demolishing the nightclub to make way for a permanent memorial.

Across the country , many groups are holding tributes of their own here in San Diego. The LGBT center is organizing a community ofrenda this Friday , the anniversary of the shooting. Joining me to talk about it is Gus Hernandez. He's senior director of communications at the LGBT center. Gus , welcome





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Pulse Nightclub Shooting LGBTQ+ Community Orlando LGBTQ+ Center Community Ofrenda Gun Violence Prevention Orlando Shooting LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community Ofrenda LGBTQ+ Community Center Community

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