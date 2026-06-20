Ten Years After Brexit: A Reflection on the 2016 Vote

A decade after the UK's vote to leave the European Union, the author reflects on the decision with joy, highlighting the defiance of the public against the establishment, and argues against any move to rejoin the EU.

Ten years ago, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union , a decision that continues to evoke strong emotions. The author, reflecting on that moment, expresses undiminished joy and amazement at the outcome.

The vote saw 17.4 million people, the largest number ever to support a proposition or party in British democratic history, choose to reclaim national control from Brussels. This was particularly remarkable given the formidable opposition coalition, which included every major political party, most Members of Parliament, broadcasters, universities, churches, and business groups like the CBI. Even former US President Barack Obama was enlisted to warn against leaving.

Despite these pressures, the public defied the establishment, asserting their right to determine who governs their country. The author argues that the vote was fundamentally about protecting British democracy from being absorbed into a federal European state with its own parliament and government in Brussels. The people were not hostile to the EU or its member states but simply believed that a federal Europe was not right for Britain.

The author acknowledges that a decade later, there are still those who advocate for reversing the decision. However, the author believes such efforts are futile. To rejoin the EU, the British public would have to accept a series of untenable propositions.

First, they would need to resume annual payments of £12-15 billion to EU coffers, which the author describes as corrupt and poorly administered, funding everything from subsidies for Spanish bullfighting to questionable Greek tobacco farms. At a time when the UK already struggles to finance its own defence, this would be financially reckless.

Second, rejoining would mean surrendering control over borders, which is politically critical given current concerns about immigration. Since Brexit, the UK government can decide who enters legally, excluding entire categories of people based on country of origin or criminal records-a capability impossible within the EU. Rejoining would reinstate free movement, allowing 480 million people access to the UK's welfare system, a prospect the author deems politically impossible.

Finally, rejoining would subject the UK again to EU law enforced by the European Court of Justice, often designed without UK interests in mind. The author recalls serving on a committee that provided sham scrutiny, unable to amend rules dictated by Brussels. The author concludes that no serious UK politician, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer or Andy Burnham, would campaign for a return to EU free movement.

The vote to leave was a heroic act of defiance rooted in a desire for democratic integrity and freedom. The author dismisses any attempt to rejoin as insane and destined to fail, given the overwhelming public opposition to such a move. The legacy of the 2016 referendum is thus a reaffirmation of British sovereignty and a caution against any future attempts to re-enter the EU





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