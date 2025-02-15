Ten of the Best Iron Man Armors in Comic Book History

This article explores ten of the most iconic and innovative Iron Man armors from Marvel Comics history. From the classic red-and-gold to bold experiments with stealth and color schemes, we delve into the design choices, unique abilities, and historical significance of each armor. Join us as we celebrate the evolution of Iron Man's technological prowess and visual impact.

One of the best parts of the Iron Man mythos have always been the variety of armors that Tony Stark has worn over the years. But the comics, they don't have anything on the creativity in the comics. The MCU movies often skipped over multiple generations of Iron Man ’s armor, but the comics went one after the other, showing the evolution of Iron Man . Iron Man ’s armor, like all costumes in comics, have had their ups and downs. Some of them are okay, some are bad, but some are amazing.

These ten Iron Man armors are the best though, pushing the bleeding edge of Iron Man armor further. Iron Man is mostly known for the red-and-gold color scheme, with silver and grey sometimes sneaking in. In 2012, to christen a fresh start for a new Iron Man volume, creators Kieron Gillen and Carlo Pagulayan were ready to try another color and decided to go with black. This armor was christened the Model 42 armor, and its black-and-gold coloration works beautifully. While it’s not Iron Man’s first armor that uses black — the character has worn some stealth variants with that scheme, but those armors were mission-specific — it felt like an evolution of style for Iron Man. One of the most interesting aspects of the armor is the multiple repulsor cores all over the armor, breaking up the black nicely. When the armor first debuted, Iron Man was a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and thanks to tech supplied by Rocket Racoon was able to remotely control the 42 from light years away. It was also able to retract into a backpack, allowing Tony to get into it very quickly. The black-and-gold Iron Man armor has seen something of a comeback, The mid-’90s were not a great time for Iron Man comics. Iron Man, along with his fellow Avengers and the Fantastic Four, weren’t selling well compared to the X-Men and Spider-Man books. Marvel decided to go a little wild in order to get the books selling again, which led to the Model 15 armor. Older fans will recognize this armor as the suit that Iron Man wore when he was under the control of Kang, a bizarre time in the history of Iron Man that involved bringing teen Tony from the past to the present to defeat his older, more experienced self. While this period had a lot of problems, the armor that Iron Man wore wasn’t one of them. This armor had a heavy, intimidating look. The riveted shoulders and forearms are the best part, each one a rather unique design element in Iron Man’s armor history. The armor didn’t really have any unique technology, but it didn’t need it. Fans could tell something was off with Iron Man during this story arc, all according to the look of the armor, and that was the most important part. Iron Man has worn several variations of the stealth armor, but the first one is still the best. It takes aspects of the Model 4 — definitely more on that one later — while also adding its own flourishes, like the shoulder pads, which would become a part of another classic Iron Man suit. The black-and-blue coloration is the best part of the armor, though, reminding Iron Man fans of how awesome mono-colored Iron Man armors can be. The red in the eye and mouth slits is also a great design choice, calling back to one of the best Iron Man colors. The stealth armor looks great, but it isn’t useful in battle. All of the armor’s tech was geared towards keeping it invisible to sensors and radar. However, when an armor looks this good, that’s fine. Despite its lack of weapons, it still is extremely useful, as not every mission needs Iron Man to go in all guns blazing. Later versions of the armor have many of the problems of this suit taken care of, but they can’t really compete with how great the original stealth armor is. The first suit of Iron Man armor has always been one of the best. It’s an extremely simple design, but that makes it all the more effective. While an argument can be made for the Model 1 Mark III — which had a few cosmetic changes and was gold instead of silver/pewter — being superior to the original, the original has a je ne sais quos that the next armor doesn’t have. It definitely fits someone named “Iron Man,” as it feels heavy and dangerous. The thing about the Model 1 is that it shows the blueprint for what came next. It has the unibeam, the power batteries on the hip, and the face slits. It’s sort of like a blank canvas — you can see all the potential in the design by looking at it. It’s perfect for the era it was created as well, coming from a time when the heavier a piece of tech looked, the better it was. It did a great job of showing off what Iron Man could be in the future, while still giving him a great look. Doctor Doom and Iron Man have clashed many times over the years. The two armored titans have always been in something of a competition; each of them is an arrogant genius trying to create new technology and make their armor better





