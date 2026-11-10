Ten Most Original Video Games of All Time, Ranked by Creativity

A look at ten original video games, from Death Stranding to Minecraft, that break familiar genre rules through unique mechanics, design, and storytelling.

Original video games are becoming harder to find as players increasingly favor simple, consistent entertainment, which has led to many repeated genres with little innovation. Collider has put together a list of ten of the most original video games of all time, judged on creativity, design, originality, gameplay, narrative, fan opinion, and overall quality. The list is built for fans who want to experience something they have never played before.

How Original Video Games Break Familiar Genre Rules

Original video games are defined here by how far they move away from established formulas. The source notes that even highly regarded hits such as Elden Ring and Fortnite follow trends, which makes an impressive but unoriginal experience. Collider argues that this is not inherently bad, but too much of it can lead to oversaturation and a flood of boring, repetitive titles.

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The list mixes popular projects with lesser-known ones. Death Stranding, released in 2019, is placed among the more famous entries, largely because of the people behind it. Its creator, Hideo Kojima, is described as one of the greatest game designers of all time, and he is best known for Metal Gear Solid.

Shadow of the Colossus and Portal Redefine Design

Shadow of the Colossus, released in 2005, is presented as a game so original that it created its own genre. The protagonist strikes a deal with an entity to revive a deceased loved one if they can defeat sixteen massive beasts known as Colossi. The game has no towns, minor enemies, NPCs, or leveling system, which places the entire focus on the sixteen boss battles.

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Portal, released in 2007, is credited to Valve, which is described as one of the largest video game studios of all time. In the game, Chell wakes up in a scientific facility and must work through experiments with a portal gun. After a failed extermination, Chell aims to escape the facility and destroy the robot torturer GLaDOS.

The source argues that puzzle games must keep innovating or risk becoming stale. The portal mechanic was creative rather than groundbreaking, but its wormhole-like behavior produced many inventive challenges that demanded real commitment from players. That approach is why the article calls Portal one of the best puzzle video games of all time.

Minecraft, Superhot, and Inscryption Shape the Genre

Minecraft, released in 2011, is presented as proof that the survival genre can still be made unique. Players are dropped into a barren world and can mine, craft, build, or explore as they please. The block-filled style was described as something never done before, and its strange yet charming approach made the whole world moldable to the player's liking.

Superhot, released in 2016, takes a different route with its first-person shooter design. The main gimmick is that time only passes when the player moves, which allows them to dodge bullets in a Matrix-style manner and plan attacks carefully. The source also highlights its distinct minimalist visual approach.

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Minecraft has since become one of the most popular video games with many imitators, and the source credits its early novelty for inspiring them. The game also became a movie in 2025, and a sequel is coming out next year. Inscryption, released in 2021, is the newest entry on the list and shows that original ideas continue to emerge in the 2020s.