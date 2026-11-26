A veteran journalist reveals the ten most depraved killers covered in a 30-year crime reporting career, detailing the horrific crimes of Rosemary West, Rurik Jutting, and Dr. Harold Shipman.

During a crime-reporting career spanning more than 30 years, a journalist for the Daily Mail covered hundreds of murder cases, ranging from serial killers and rapists to gangsters and police killers. The reporter was frequently asked to identify the worst murders reported, a difficult question that led to the compilation of a list detailing ten of the most depraved killers encountered.

Rosemary West Guilty Of Ten Murders

Rosemary West appeared in court in 1995 wearing a black suit, white blouse, and a gold crucifix after supposedly finding God. She stood trial alone in Winchester following the prison suicide of her husband and co-defendant, serial killer Fred West. The reporter attended every day of the seven-week trial, witnessing harrowing evidence presented to the jury that revealed the true nature of the accused.

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West was convicted of murdering ten girls and young women, including her daughter Heather and stepdaughter Charmaine. The victims were kept alive for hours or days while bound and gagged, enduring repeated sexual assaults at the Wests' Gloucester home, known as the House of Horrors. Afterward, the bodies were hacked to pieces and hidden in shallow graves under the kitchen and cellar floors or in the garden.

Despite her matronly demeanor, the reporter determined that West was the driving force behind the killing spree. Her appearance, including the poppy and tears, was designed to elicit sympathy rather than express remorse for the victims. The reporter remains haunted by the case, noting that it fundamentally changed how she raised her own daughters regarding safety and freedom.

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Rurik Jutting Convicted In Hong Kong

Rurik Jutting, a former British banker and Cambridge graduate, was on trial in Hong Kong for the murder of two young Indonesian sex workers. The reporter observed Jutting sitting expressionless in the dock, showing no emotion or shame while listening to evidence of his crimes. A recording of Jutting's first victim's final moments, captured on his iPhone, caused a journalist in the courtroom to sob as it was played to the jurors.

The presiding judge noted that there were insufficient superlatives to describe the torture inflicted on the first woman, who was tortured for three days in Jutting's luxury flat using a belt, sex toys, and pliers. Jutting intended to kill the second woman after she started screaming, but her throat was slashed during the struggle. His murder and torture kit included a hammer, nails, plastic ties, pliers, a Stanley knife, sandpaper, a gag, ropes, and a blow torch.

Jutting was convicted in 2016 of murdering both women. He suffered from a sexual sadism disorder, narcissistic personality disorder, and was addicted to violent pornography. One of his legal team later revealed that Jutting had attempted to play mind games with his defense counsel, demonstrating a monster-like indifference to justice.

Dr. Harold Shipman Killed Patients

Dr. Harold Shipman appeared as an ordinary, small, colorless doctor who wore brogues, making him Britain's most unlikely serial killer. Dubbed Dr. Death, he rewrote the history books on serial killers when he was belatedly brought to justice in 2000 after a decades-long murder spree.

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Shipman was convicted of murdering 15 of his patients by injecting them with lethal doses of diamorphine, which is pharmaceutical heroin. He attempted to cover his tracks by falsifying medical records, but his crimes were eventually uncovered. The ordinariness of his appearance contrasted sharply with the severity of his crimes against his own patients.