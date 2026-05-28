Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed ten people including five children and a Hamas fighter on the first day of Eid al-Adha, injuring over twenty. Funerals were held as Prime Minister Netanyahu announced Israel now controls 60% of the territory and plans to expand further.

Gaza City witnessed large-scale funeral processions on Thursday for ten individuals killed in Israeli airstrikes the previous night, an event that unfolded on the first day of Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic holiday.

The casualties included five children, an elderly person, and a Hamas fighter. More than twenty others sustained injuries, according to medical authorities at Shifa Hospital. Graphic video footage depicted flames erupting from an upper-floor window of a residential building as civilians desperately carried wounded victims, many of them children, toward waiting ambulances. Among the bereaved was Mohammed Shawish, who was wounded and lost his wife in the attacks.

At the hospital morgue, he cradled her body, weeping and declaring, "I married my wife for love. For God's sake, I chose her because of love.

" The Israeli military confirmed it conducted strikes in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday evening, stating the operations targeted two Hamas militants. One of those killed was identified as Imad al-Salem, a Hamas fighter. His funeral, held at Al-Shafi'i Mosque, was attended by dozens of mourners who prayed over his body, which was draped in a Hamas flag alongside the shrouded remains of his wife and daughter.

A relative, Nidal Isleim, described the family's shock despite their awareness of the constant risk. The imagery of the funeral, captured by Associated Press photographers, showed the human cost of the conflict: Palestinians carrying the body of al-Salem, others mourning over remains, all set against the backdrop of ongoing military operations. These events occurred as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced an expansion of Israeli territorial control within the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at the Jordan Valley Conference in the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu asserted that Israeli forces now controlled 60% of Gaza's territory, up from 50%, and outlined plans to reach 70% control.

"Right now we are tightening the grip on Hamas," he stated, promising to "deal with the remnants" while emphasizing the need to continuously increase military pressure. The conference addressed broader regional strategy concerning the war, Iran, Hezbollah, and Gaza.

Meanwhile, Gaza's health ministry, run by Hamas but staffed by professionals whose data is considered reliable internationally, reported that 16 people were killed and 39 wounded across the enclave in the preceding 48 hours. Since a fragile ceasefire began last October, the ministry recorded 922 deaths and 2,786 injuries in Gaza. The parallel narratives of personal tragedy and political-military escalation highlight the deepening humanitarian crisis.

The strikes on the first day of Eid amplified the sense of devastation among Palestinians, turning a festive occasion into one of mourning. Netanyahu's announcement signaled a strategy of progressive conquest, aiming to dismantle Hamas's infrastructure by gradually seizing territory. This approach, however, continues to exact a severe toll on civilians caught in the crossfire, as illustrated by the death of al-Salem's family and the countless unnamed victims in hospital wards and morgues.

The conflict persists with no imminent resolution, as both sides brace for further confrontation amid international concerns over civilian casualties and regional instability





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gaza Israeli Strikes Hamas Eid Al-Adha Civilian Casualties

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli attacks kill 9 Palestinians across Gaza on eve of Eid al-AdhaSeries of Israeli airstrikes kills nine Palestinians across Gaza, hitting busy shopping districts and tents housing displaced families.

Read more »

Erdogan marks Eid al-Adha with Gaza solidarity message, rebukes 'tyrant' Netanyahu“I also believe that the tyrant known as Netanyahu will learn the necessary lesson at the hands of the world’s Muslims,” Turkish President said as he marked the Muslim holiday with messages of solidarity for Palestinians amid Israel’s war on Gaza.

Read more »

Eid al-Adha in Gaza: From Celebration to Mourning Under CeasefireThe article describes how the war in Gaza has transformed the celebration of Eid al-Adha from a joyful tradition of sacrifice and community into a day of mourning and survival, even under a ceasefire.

Read more »

Israeli strikes kill eight across southern Lebanon on second day of Eid al-AdhaThe attacks come amid continued Israeli escalation and repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement.

Read more »