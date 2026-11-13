TEN Resolves Song Rights Issue, Launches U.S. Tour After Leaving SM Entertainment

Thai-born artist Ten embarks on his first U.S. solo headlining tour spanning 14 venues. The global superstar reflects on leaving SM Entertainment, launching ILLIMNT, and reconnecting with fans in a new chapter of his career.

Thai-born global superstar TEN has officially concluded his first solo headlining tour across the United States, marking a definitive pivot in his decade-long career. The trek brought him to 14 intimate venues throughout the country and wrapped up on Tuesday, November 10. This U.S. leg serves as a foundational step for a more expansive world tour planned for 2027.

TEN recently parted ways with the major K-pop agency SM Entertainment in April to pursue his own creative vision. During a recent conversation in Los Angeles, the artist described this transition as starting from zero. He explained that he realized he had accumulated numerous ideas and visions that he needed to explore independently.

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Leaving the company was not driven by conflict but by a desire to take risks and avoid future regrets. Ten acknowledged that while many people questioned the move due to its difficulty, he was motivated by the fear of regret rather than the challenge itself. He now operates through ILLIMNT, a creative agency he founded to support his projects across Korea, Thailand, and the United States.

Building ILLIMNT has presented significant challenges, as the agency is only six months old and built from the ground up. Ten noted that he is learning many responsibilities he never handled at his previous company. This includes taking full ownership of album concepts, music video production, and audience messaging.

This shift requires him to make independent decisions and accept responsibility for their outcomes. It is a stark contrast to the structured environment where prepared concepts were presented for approval. He has learned that he gets to be responsible for every result of his decisions.

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The decision to leave was supported by his long-time team and members. They recognized his constant pursuit of new directions over the past ten years. His NCT members were supportive, stating they had seen his vision for years and felt it was time for him to execute it. They assured him they would still make time for comebacks or events together.

A major milestone in this new chapter is that TEN has resolved the rights to perform his past catalog. When asked if fans would get to hear songs like Dream In A Dream during his independent tours, he confirmed that the problem was solved. He stated that he and his team get to perform any song they want now without restriction.

He also teased that Dream In A Dream might be performed next year, showing his eagerness to reintegrate fan favorites into his new era. This resolution removes a significant barrier that often accompanies idol departures from major agencies. It allows for a more authentic and complete artistic expression during live performances.

TEN embraces the possibility of making mistakes, stating that he is comfortable being silly and falling as long as he enjoys the moment. This approach signals a matured artistic perspective focused on enjoying the journey rather than avoiding potential failures. He draws inspiration from peers like Woodz, who taught him that imperfection is human and normal.

His recent music, including the bold tech house title track and the chiller counterpart IRL, captures his mindset through a turbulent year. Lines like Jump out the window because I want to fly serve as a personal mantra. He believes that even if the road is scary, not taking the chance means never knowing what could happen.

The U.S. tour served as a direct effort to connect with American fans on a personal level. TEN recalled his time with the supergroup SuperM but noted that this solo showcase offers a much closer and more interactive experience. He aims for the concerts to feel like parties, emphasizing conversation and connection rather than just performance.

This intimate format allows him to address his U.S. audience directly, a dynamic he could not fully achieve in his previous group activities. He wants to meet his U.S. fans up close and build a genuine connection that transcends the typical idol-fan barrier. This goal aligns with his broader mission to find who TEN really is as an independent artist.

TEN also recently celebrated his 10th anniversary by returning to his hometown of Thailand. He chose to invite Thai artists to perform alongside him to explore different musical styles. The raw energy and unique ad-libbing techniques of Thai performers provided a new perspective on stage presence and vocal improvisation.

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Working with Thai artists helped him loosen his strict adherence to melody, encouraging him to sing whatever connects him to the audience. The event served as a reflective look back at where he comes from while embracing the global nature of his current career. It highlighted the fusion of his classical training in South Korea with his Thai roots.

Looking ahead, Ten has confirmed plans to return to the United States in 2027 for a larger world tour. This future expansion builds on the momentum of his current independent ventures and the foundation laid by ILLIMNT. The artist remains focused on continuous growth and exploration.

He has expressed interest in participating in major music festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza. These events offer opportunities to reach different audiences who may not necessarily come specifically to see him. He values the challenge of performing for a diverse crowd and adapting his set accordingly.

His journey from a K-pop idol to a multifaceted creative director is still unfolding. Each step is designed to find his authentic voice in the international music scene. His work with ILLIMNT reflects a commitment to handmade art and human connection over artificial perfection.

TEN is slowly exploring various forms of art, including digital and motion art, while maintaining a core belief in hands-on creation. He is learning to balance his many ideas by prioritizing one thing at a time. This focus allows him to manage the 24/7 demands of his global career more effectively.

The K-pop industry is full of perfectionists, but TEN is more satisfied with putting things out there and enjoying the process. He no longer fears voice cracks or wrong moves, viewing them as part of the human experience. This mindset shift has allowed him to embrace uncertainty and trust his intuition fully.

As he steps into his role as an independent global artist, TEN is ready to tackle new challenges. His journey demonstrates that starting from zero can lead to unprecedented creative freedom. The U.S. tour was just the beginning of this exciting new chapter for the Thai superstar.