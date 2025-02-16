Ten Good But Not Great James Bond Films

This article explores ten James Bond films that are considered good but not exceptional, falling somewhere between the truly iconic entries and the outright forgettable ones.

James Bond is one of the most enduring film characters of all time, as the franchise continues to churn out new installments in the many years since Dr. No kicked off the series back in 1962.

One of the reasons that the Bond series has remained so popular is the consistency of quality; while not every Bond film is able to reach the heights of On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, Goldfinger, or Casino Royale, there are very few installments in the series that could be described as being “unwatchable.” There are a plethora of perfectly adequate Bond films that are still relatively entertaining, even if they lack enough memorable qualities to make them true classics. That being said, a mediocre Bond film is still a lot more compelling than a vast majority of what Hollywood puts out in theaters on a regular basis. Here are ten James Bond films that are good, not great. 10 ‘Spectre’ (2015) Directed by Sam Mendes Spectre is a film that is at odds with itself, as it features both incredible action and some very underwhelming story developments. On the plus side, the film was able to pick up where Skyfall left off by incorporating many of the key supporting characters in prominent roles, such as Q (Ben Whishaw),Tanner (Rory Kinnear), Moneypenny (Naomie Harris), and Mallory (Ralph Fiennes). Although the opening set piece is one of the best in the franchise’s history, the film is let down by the reveal of Christoph Waltz as Blofeld, who is also revealed to actually be the half-brother of Daniel Craig’s Bond. While this familial strife could have been interesting, Spectre spends too long teasing out a backstory that doesn’t have any real bearing on the end of the story, and is likely to turn off those that are not Bond aficionados.9 ‘Thunderball’ (1965) Directed by Terence Young Thunderball had some serious expectations that it faced, as all three previous films that had starred Sean Connery were agreed to be genuine masterpieces of the genre. Although Thunderball isn’t quite as original as Dr. No, as thrilling as From Russia With Love, or as cheeky and entertaining as Godfinger, it did feature an inventive way of showcasing underwater combat. Thunderball pushes the edge of Bond’s exploits with gadgets, as the film expanded upon the various new pieces of technology that Bond used in his mission to stop a SPECTRE plot involving submarines and nuclear missiles. While the film did make some leaps forward when it came to the use of visual effects, some of the items that he utilizes now feel rather antiquated when compared to the much more extravagant works of technology that regularly appear in today’s blockbusters.8 ‘You Only Live Twice’ (1967) Directed by Lewis Gilbert You Only Live Twice was a solid conclusion to the initial story arc following Connery’s Bond, even if he did eventually return for the underwhelming sequel Diamonds Are Forever, and later repressed his role for the unofficial, non-EON film Never Say Never Again. Nonetheless, You Only Live Twice has a sense of finality to it, as it ends with a massive action set piece set between Bond’s MI6 agents and the forces of SPECTRE in Japan. Not every Bond film has aged brilliantly, and there are some jokes in You Only Live Twice that feel quite sexist and racist in a modern context. While this does not strip the film of its entertainment value, it does make it less rewatchable in comparison to classics such as On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Spy Who Loved Me, or From Russia With Love.7 ‘The World Is Not Enough’ (1999) Directed by Michael Apted The World Is Not Enough was a perfectly adequate installment in Pierce Brosnan’s run of Bond films; while it didn’t have the brilliance of Goldfinger, which is viewed as one of the best action films of the 1990s, it was not nearly as disastrous as Die Another Day, which effectively killed Brosnan’s chance of ever reprising his role again. The World Is Not Enough has a great set of villains thanks to the terrific performances by Sophie Marceau and Robert Carlyle, and succeeds by giving Judi Dench a more significant role as





