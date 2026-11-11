Video Game Critique: Ten Near‑Perfect Titles Still Flawed

A detailed review of ten modern video games that are critically acclaimed yet hold small flaws that stop them from being perfect, covering gameplay, design, narrative and technical aspects.

In a world where the bar for what counts as a "great" video game has risen so high that even solid 7/10 titles are seen as misses, a recent roundup looks at ten games that nearly hit perfection but miss on small, but telling, details.

The article begins by noting that classics such as The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Portal 2 are often called flawless, but many modern hits still fall short when it comes to polish, balance or narrative depth. The list then critiques each title on gameplay, design, story and technical performance, acknowledging fan enthusiasm while pointing out recurring flaws. The first game on the list is The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

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The Witcher 3: Repetitive Combat and Clunky Controls

Though beloved for its expansive world, deep side quests, and immersive lore, critics and gamers alike complain about repetitive combat loops and clunky movement controls, particularly on the Roach platform. Those issues can give the experience a stale feeling that prevents it from achieving true perfection.

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Next up is Subnautica, a beautifully vast oceanic adventure that, despite offering a compelling open world, suffers from frame drops and rendering errors that undermine its technical ambitions. The sequel is expected to address those performance shortcomings. Other entries include Super Mario Sunshine, which, while a staple of Nintendo's catalog, is hampered by painful difficulty spikes, inconsistent coin tracking and physics glitches that make it one of the less polished 3D Mario entries.

Control continues the discussion with its praised kinetic gameplay and atmospheric setting, yet its confusing, vertically‑oriented world can disorient players and detract from the experience. Fire Emblem: Engage is highlighted for its addictive gameplay but criticized for a thin plot and underwhelming character development.

Alien Isolation: Technical Glitches and Forced Narrative Moments

Finally, Alien Isolation is celebrated for translating a film franchise into a tense, well‑crafted horror game, though even it struggles with occasional performance hiccups and moments where narrative exposition feels forced. Overall, the article presents a balanced view: these titles are still outstanding, yet they remind us that even the best can be marred by small imperfections.