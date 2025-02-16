Alan Rickman was a highly acclaimed actor known for his versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters. This article highlights ten essential Alan Rickman movies, showcasing his talent and range.

Alan Rickman was an all-time great actor like no other, as there aren't many screen legends in history that played as many great characters as he did. Although Rickman actually didn't start acting in films until he had an established career on stage, he certainly made up for lost time by appearing in some of the most popular films and franchises of the last several decades.

Rickman was the rare actor who was a chameleon; while he would often do serious dramas and period pieces, he was also not above appearing in goofy comedies and recurring franchises. Although it is sad that Rickman passed before he had the chance to give many more great performances, it's impressive that he was able to gift cinephiles everywhere with so many amazing works of acting. Here are ten essential Alan Rickman movies, ranked. \10. 'Dogma' (1999) Directed by Kevin Smith Dogma is easily one of the funniest films that Rickman appeared in, as it gave him the chance to indulge within the playfully satirical, foul-mouthed humor of Kevin Smith. Smith’s controversial 1999 comedy centers on two angels (Matt Damon and Ben Affleck) that are kicked out of Heaven and forced to save the world; Rickman’s booming voice perfectly suits the role of the angel known as “Metatron,” who chastises them for their ignorance. Rickman has a very subtle, dry sense of humor that works in contrast to the more over-the-top sensibilities of the other characters. Although Dogma does mock many aspects of organized religion, it does ultimately have a positive message about the importance of protecting one’s faith and showing kindness and grace to others. Although the entire film is packed with memorable lines of dialogue, Metatron is by far the most quotable character. \9. 'Quigley Down Under' (1990) Directed by Simon Wincer Quigley Down Under is one of the best westerns of the 1990s, and featured a bit of a star making for Tom Selleck as a charismatic gunslinger who travels throughout the vast desert of Australia. Rickman got to play one of his most evil characters ever, and succeeded in bringing a genuine level of suspense to a film that otherwise did not take itself very seriously. Rickman was able to create a truly detestable character, which made it very easy for viewers to root for Selleck’s protagonist to defeat him. Although narratively, Quigley Goes Down shares a lot in common with other classic westerns, it was able to make the material feel fresh again through the use of witty humor, beautiful cinematography, and actors like Rickman who understood the unique tone that the film was going for in terms of tone. \8. 'Eye in the Sky' (2016) Directed by Gavin Hood Eye in the Sky is one of the most underrated war films of the 2010s, as it is one of the rare works of fiction that grapples with the moral complexities of drone warfare. Rickman stars as an experienced general who works with another military leader (Helen Mirren) and a drone pilot (Aaron Paul) to determine whether or not to bomb a compound housing a terrorist cell; while their mission is likely to be a success, the collateral damage could be very significant. Rickman gives a very moving performance as a man burdened by the memories of seeing friends die in combat, and is entirely authentic as a soldier who has seen his fair share of action. Although the film was released only shortly after Rickman’s passing in real life, it featured a performance that should have put him in serious contention to receive a posthumous Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor. \7. 'Love Actually' (2003) Directed by Richard Curtis Love Actually is a beloved Christmas comedy that has become a yearly viewing for many cinephiles. While each of the storylines in Love Actually are charming in their own way, one of the most moving segments involves an aging couple whose marriage is depleting; although Rickman and Emma Thompson are still able to add a good deal of humor to what is ultimately a crowd pleaser, their segment is by far the more serious aspect of the film.





