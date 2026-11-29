Way back in August, Virginia began the season by demolishing an ACC team. The Cavaliers ended the 2026 regular season in the same fashion (three weeks in a row)

Nov 28, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; The Virginia Cavaliers celebrate with the Commonwealth Cup after the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Lane Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBefore talks of bowl games and roster makeover, here are 10 big thoughts on Virginia's campaign.

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's favorite terms is sustained success. He has often said that simply earning success is not the goal, but rather, the goal is to sustain it. Staying on the mountaintop is harder than reaching it. Well, a floor of seven wins is a great achievement given where the program has been this century.