Temuera Morrison discusses his zombie horror debut in Dead Howling, the Gold Coast filming experience, and his emotional battle against undead threats alongside co-stars.

Temuera Morrison has officially confirmed that his indie Australian horror film Dead Howling is available for viewing on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. The veteran actor, widely recognized for his iconic roles in The Book of Boba Fett and Chief of War, recently opened up about his experience stepping into the horror genre for the very first time in his five-decade career. This latest release marks a significant milestone for Morrison, who previously expressed strong interest in exploring darker cinematic territories beyond his usual action and sci-fi repertoire.

Morrison plays Uncle Tony, a scientist who discovers a desperate method to combat a zombie threat by injecting himself with a serum that transforms him into a werewolf. The film features Morrison in a pivotal, action-heavy opening sequence where he engages in a high-stakes battle against a horde of undead attackers. Although his screen time is limited to this single crucial scene, the emotional weight and physical demands of the role provided a unique challenge for the seasoned performer.

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The opportunity arose through a personal connection rather than a traditional casting process. Morrison explained that a friend working as a real estate agent on the Gold Coast in Australia introduced him to the production. Filming took place in that specific region, offering Morrison a warm escape from the typically cold and rainy weather of his native New Zealand. He viewed the role as a fresh challenge that would allow him to experience something different from his usual acting duties.

Morrison's decision to join the crew was also influenced by personal circumstances and a desire to keep his acting skills sharp. He recalled that his daughter had recently become fascinated with acting like a zombie around the house, which made the subject matter feel less intimidating. Additionally, the allure of spending time in the sun, visiting favorite restaurants, and doing a favor for a friend played significant roles in his acceptance of the part. He noted that while he did not secure discounted apartments through his real estate agent friend, the professional networking opportunities were valuable.

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The production was directed by John V. Soto, whom Morrison met through the aforementioned mutual friend. Morrison described both Soto and the producer as wonderful individuals, highlighting the collaborative atmosphere on set. Despite the minimal budget characteristic of independent films, Morrison praised the passion of the Australian crew. He appreciated the lack of rigid union constraints, which allowed crew members to wear multiple hats and contribute across various departments, fostering a more intimate working environment.

During his single day of filming, Morrison worked with young actors, including his own niece and nephew. He emphasized the importance of maintaining emotional connection in acting, even in short roles. The scene required him to display genuine emotion while battling the undead, providing a brief but intense acting challenge. Morrison mentioned the presence of other relatives on set, adding a layer of family warmth to the industrial setting and enhancing the camaraderie among the cast.

In the narrative of Dead Howling, Uncle Tony sacrifices himself to ensure the safety of his niece and nephew. Morrison explained that while he successfully distracted the zombies long enough to allow them to escape to safe ground, he was ultimately overwhelmed by the sheer number of undead attackers. He humorously noted that the zombies ate him at the end of the day, cementing his character's tragic fate in the opening sequence of the film.

Morrison reflected on the outcome of the scene with a sense of satisfaction, describing it as a great day of work despite the character's demise. He enjoyed the interaction with the young cast and the supportive crew, which made the experience memorable. The production did not plan for any further involvement from Morrison beyond this single, crucial opening sequence. He confirmed that this was all the script required, emphasizing that his contribution was designed to set the tone for the rest of the film without extending his journey further.

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Although his role in Dead Howling was brief, Morrison expressed a strong interest in exploring the horror genre more extensively in the future. He mentioned that he would ideally like to take on a larger, more central role in a horror film, allowing for a deeper exploration of the genre's unique storytelling potential. The positive experience on the Gold Coast, combined with the enjoyment of working in a different cinematic space, has sparked this desire for greater involvement in future projects of this nature.

Reflecting on his career, Morrison highlighted the value of taking risks and saying yes to unexpected opportunities. The project served not only as a break from the New Zealand climate but also as a way to stay connected to the craft of acting through varied emotional demands. His willingness to step into the unknown and collaborate with a passionate indie crew demonstrates his enduring commitment to his art, regardless of the scale or genre of the production.

As he looks ahead, Morrison remains open to new challenges that can push his boundaries and engage audiences in fresh ways. He noted that while things have quieted down in Los Angeles, he is blessed to live in New Zealand where local productions often continue. His availability to work in Hollywood, New Zealand, and Australia ensures that he can continue to bring his distinctive talent to diverse roles across the Pacific region.