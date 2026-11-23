Nigerian star Tems discusses her executive producer role on the 'The Woman King' soundtrack, detailing collaboration with director Gina Prince-Bythewood and cultural influences from Yoruba mythology.

Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has officially stepped into a significant creative leadership role as the executive producer for the soundtrack of the major motion picture adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's acclaimed 2018 fantasy novel. While the globally recognized artist is eager to immerse herself in the pop culture phenomenon, her increasingly hectic schedule has kept her from joining the initial frenzy surrounding the project.

This collaboration marks a distinct new creative chapter for the Nigerian superstar, who steps away from the solitude of her usual recording process to embrace the collaborative experience of bringing a beloved fantasy novel to the big screen. For Tems, this transition from isolated studio work to a collective cinematic endeavor was not merely a fair trade, but a deeply rewarding professional opportunity.

Also read Greene King CEO Warns Labour Reforms Will Cripple UK Pubs

The Woman King Collaboration Process

The project adapts Tomi Adeyemi's acclaimed 2018 novel, which draws heavily on West African Yoruba mythology. The star-studded cast includes Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, and Tosin Cole, alongside Hollywood heavyweights Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Regina King, and Cynthia Erivo. This extensive roster of talent highlights the scale of the production that Tems helped soundtrack.

Tems described the creative process as a unique opportunity for collective exposure rather than individual spotlighting. She recalls organizing a writing camp in Ghana where they brought together writers, producers, and different artists to collaborate on various songs. Witnessing the talent and the making of the music as another artist allowed her to experience a different level of artistic exposure that differs significantly from solo projects.

Advertisement

Curating Songs And Director Vision

Tems served as the executive producer, a role that required her to make strategic decisions about the film's auditory landscape. Her biggest responsibilities involved getting the right songs for the scenes in the movie and ensuring she understood director Gina Prince-Bythewood's vision. She had to determine what the movie actually needed sonically to bring each scene to life effectively.

Curating the songs, artists, and writers to ensure they made sense within the narrative context was the primary challenge for the Nigerian superstar. She admits this was her first time doing such work, so she relied on her instincts and gut feeling to guide the selection process. Tems notes that she does not know what other executives typically do, so she was just going off her intuition to do her best for the project.

Gina Prince-Bythewood Trust And Faith

The decision to appoint an artist with no prior soundtrack experience to executive produce the whole project was a bold move by the director. Tems recalls that working with Gina was amazing because the director believed in her honestly. She questions how many people would choose an artist who has never done it before for such a massive responsibility, viewing the choice as an act of faith that she does not take for granted.

Tems acknowledges that she lacks the industry knowledge to evaluate other artists for similar roles, stating she would not know how to look for specific traits in another artist. She praises the director for having good taste, a good eye, and a good ear. This trust from Gina Prince-Bythewood allowed Tems to focus entirely on the creative output without the burden of external validation.

Advertisement

Production Methodology And Cultural Roots

Tems approached creating this soundtrack differently from her solo projects, noting that her solo work is more antisocial and obsessive. In her personal music creation, she stays in a house by herself for weeks before starting to work with other people. She produces a lot of the sounds and songs independently to ensure she knows exactly what she is trying to say, which is a slower, more introspective process.

The cultural foundation of the story, rooted in West African mythology, influenced the sound Tems wanted to create for the film. Since the book is the foundation, she had to read the books to understand the context. Although it is influenced by Yoruba culture, the narrative has been flipped around, with places called by the names of real people, ensuring the sound reflected this unique interpretation of the source material.

Pressure Levels And Final Outcomes

Despite the star-studded cast and the beloved nature of the book, Tems felt less pressure in terms of what she was delivering because she puts so much pressure on herself for her own music. When working on someone else's project, the dynamic shifts; she did not need to feel too much pressure because the initial submissions were well-received. She recalls the team saying wow and loving the first things she sent, which relieved her of anxiety.

The process took a lot of time and a lot of thought, but it was actually enjoyable rather than stressful. Tems found that once she had a clear direction for her own work, she could be free and open to working with many people. She views the experience as valuable for her future creative process, allowing her to balance solitary idea generation with collaborative execution.