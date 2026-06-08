Temporary Fire Bans Enforced Across Northern Arizona Through Early Next Week

Arizona fire officials have imposed temporary bans on open flames in multiple mountain, plateau and canyon areas, including Black Mesa, the Chuska Mountains, the Mogollon Rim and the Little Colorado River Valley, to prevent wildfires during a high‑risk period.

From Monday at 11:00 a.m. MDT through Tuesday at 9:00 p.m. MDT, fire restrictions will be in effect across a wide swath of north‑central Arizona.

The Black Mesa area, the Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, as well as the Northeast Plateaus and Mesas along Highway 264 both northward and south of the highway, will be under a temporary ban on open flames. The Chin‑le Valley will also be included in the restriction until Sunday at 8:00 p.m. MST.

In addition, the Little Colorado River Valley-spanning Navajo County, Apache County and Coconino County-along with Grand Canyon Country, Marble and Glen Canyons, the eastern and western portions of the Mogollon Rim, the Kaibab Plateau, the Coconino Plateau and the Yavapai County mountains are all subject to the same limitations. The intent of the order is to reduce the risk of wildfires during an unusually dry and windy period that has heightened fire danger throughout the region.

The restrictions will remain active until the specified end times, after which a reassessment will be made based on current weather forecasts and fire activity reports. Residents and visitors are instructed to avoid campfires, charcoal grills, and any activity that could generate sparks. Those who need to use a fire for approved land‑management purposes must obtain a permit from the appropriate county or state agency before lighting a flame.

Law‑enforcement officers and fire‑lookout personnel will be conducting spot checks to ensure compliance, and violations may result in fines or other penalties as outlined in state fire‑danger regulations. Officials from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, together with local county sheriffs, are urging the public to stay informed through official channels such as the state's fire‑danger website, local news outlets and social‑media alerts.

They emphasize that the temporary bans are a preventive measure aimed at protecting the region's fragile ecosystems, historic sites, and the safety of residents and tourists alike. By adhering to the restrictions, the community can help mitigate the likelihood of large‑scale wildfires that could devastate the diverse landscapes of the Black Mesa, the Mogollon Rim, the Grand Canyon corridor and surrounding plateau regions





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Arizona Fire Restrictions Black Mesa Fire Ban Mogollon Rim Wildfire Prevention Little Colorado River Valley Fire Safety State Fire Danger

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