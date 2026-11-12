Temple women find ‘clarity in their roles’ with dominant Big 5 win over La Salle

The Owls’ newcomers and returners are starting to adjust to different roles and responsibilities. Their defense also proved to be a bright spot against the Explorers.

Temple entered Wednesday’s Big 5 women’s basketball matchup with La Salle looking to build on its offensive performance against Navy, when the Owls scored 97 points to earn their first victory of the season.

The Owls carried that momentum at John E. Glaser Arena, thanks to their aggressive defense and rebounding to secure an 89-67 victory. Temple forced 30 turnovers and controlled the glass over La Salle . For Temple coach Diane Richardson, her team’s performance also demonstrated the developing chemistry between the returning veterans and newcomers, who are adjusting to different responsibilities.

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“They are a really tight team,” Richardson said. “They play together. They have fun together, and they understand that for us to win, we got to do it together. ” The Owls will return to action on Tuesday at George Washington .

Embracing a different role Saniyah Craig established her presence early, grabbing six rebounds in the opening quarter and helping Temple control the paint. The senior forward finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds, continuing the production that made her one of the American’s better rebounders last season. Craig averaged 7.9 rebounds and recorded five double-doubles in 2025-26.

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However, despite her individual success, Temple finished 15-17. With several newcomers joining the roster, Craig has focused on contributing beyond scoring and rebounding.

“Last year, I was more of a scorer,” Craig said. “This season, I do all the dirty work. I do whatever they need me to do. ” Her physicality helped Temple establish an advantage that La Salle struggled to overcome.

Explorers coach Mountain MacGillivray said Temple’s offensive rebounding was one of its biggest strengths and his team couldn’t match it. Craig believes her experience carries greater responsibility this season as Temple continues to establish its identity.

“I know I got a bigger role,” Craig said. “I got to do all the dirty work, as I said, and just be me. ” Pressure creates opportunities Temple’s full-court pressure has become one of its most effective weapons. The Owls repeatedly disrupted the Explorers’ possessions, forcing rushed decisions and generating transition opportunities.

Taliyah Logwood led the defensive effort with nine steals, while Temple recorded 21 as a team. The Explorers made several attempts to close the deficit, but struggled to maintain possession long enough to build sustained runs. Shayla Smith, who finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds, described the team’s defensive approach as a “spicy defense. ” “We always talk about spicy defense as our defense,” Smith said.

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“It’s just up in them, making them speed up and turn it over, and that was working for us. ” Richardson has emphasized defense as the foundation of Temple’s identity, especially with a roster capable of producing points through several players.

“Defense has been a number one priority for us, because we know we can score, but we’ve got to stop our opponents,” Richardson said. A more balanced attack Kaylah Turner entered the season following an impressive individual campaign in which she led the American with 16.4 points per game and earned second-team all-conference honors. Against La Salle, Turner scored 10 points, but Temple’s offense didn’t depend on her carrying the scoring load.

Four Owls reached double figures, with Smith, Craig, and Logwood providing production alongside Turner. The balanced attack reflected Richardson’s emphasis on players understanding their responsibilities. Richardson said she has stressed three principles throughout the offseason: culture, clarity, and confidence. For returning players, including Turner and Craig, that means adjusting their roles to accommodate newcomers while continuing to contribute their experience and leadership.

“They have clarity in their roles where they’re going to do whatever is necessary for this team,” Richardson said. Temple has now scored 89 or more points in consecutive games. Richardson attributed that success to the team’s growing chemistry.