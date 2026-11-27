For the first time since 2019, Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City will be fully lit up for the Christmas holiday.

For the first time since 2019, Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City will be fully lit up for the Christmas holiday. The lights come on Friday evening, in a moment both members and non-members have been looking forward to.

Taking advantage of a mild and quiet Thanksgiving day, several visitors were able to tour Temple Square at a leisurely pace. I caught up with a few of them to get their thoughts on the Christmas lights being turned on, in full, Friday. Solomon Joshua is from India and says he's only seen the full Temple Square Christmas lights on YouTube.

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"Yes, I'm so excited for it! Because it's my second Christmas over here and after a very long time, you're going to see lights at the Temple Square and it's so awesome!