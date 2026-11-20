The Owls led by 10 points and had a 99.5% win probability, per ESPN Analytics, with under five minutes to play.

Temple was six seconds away from forcing Rice to attempt a long game-tying field goal. Instead, quarterback Patrick Crayton Jr. connected with Jacurri Brown for a 30-yard touchdown, completing a stunning comeback and handing Temple another crushing defeat.

The Owls squandered a 10-point fourth-quarter lead Thursday night, falling to Rice, 31-27, at Lincoln Financial Field in their final home game of the season. Temple suffered its sixth consecutive loss, while Rice snapped a nine-game losing streak.

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“You get your heart ripped out,” Temple coach K.C. Keeler said.

“I just feel so bad for these kids. ” Temple appeared poised to end its skid when Carl Hardin connected on a 35-yard field goal with 5 minutes, 18 seconds remaining, extending the Owls’ lead to 27-17. But Rice responded with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, converting a fourth-and-10 along the way. Gael Ochoa found Max Mosey for a 9-yard touchdown with 1:55 remaining to cut the lead to 27-24.

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Temple needed one first down to all but seal the victory. Instead, its offense went three-and-out, giving Rice possession at its own 42-yard line with 53 seconds remaining. Rice faced another fourth-and-10 on the ensuing drive, but Crayton completed an 18-yard pass to Jordan Clark to extend the possession. Three plays later, he found Brown on a contested grab in the end zone past Temple corner Nakeel Brown for the winning touchdown.

“We thought we were, you know, maybe field goal, maybe going into overtime,” Temple wide receiver Colin Chase said. “Then it’s just kind of like a dagger when they score. ” Keeler said injuries had depleted Temple’s defensive secondary, forcing the Owls to rotate players throughout the final drives. The finish overshadowed one of Temple’s strongest offensive performances this season.

The Owls rushed for a season-high 300 yards and accumulated 410 yards of total offense. Quarterback Jaxon Smolik completed 9 of 17 passes for 110 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Keeler described his performance as a mixed bag, noting that Smolik struggled early before finding a rhythm. Temple struck first on its opening possession when Smolik connected with Chase for a 10-yard touchdown.

Rice answered in the second quarter before Hardin’s 21-yard field goal gave Temple a 10-7 halftime advantage. The Owls missed opportunities to extend their early lead. Running back Hunter Smith lost a fumble in Rice territory, and Temple later settled for a field goal after reaching the 1-yard line. Keeler described both possessions as costly.

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Rice seized the lead early in the third quarter on D’Andre Hardeman Jr.’s 46-yard touchdown run, but Temple responded with two touchdowns in just over a minute. Smolik found Jayce Freeman for a 2-yard score before De’Carlos Young broke free for a 79-yard touchdown, giving Temple a 24-14 advantage. Young, who entered Thursday with just 42 rushing yards this season, finished with 85 yards and his first career touchdown.

Rice gradually chipped away at the deficit, including an 11-minute, 43-second drive that ended in a field goal early in the fourth quarter. Despite the loss, Keeler praised his team’s preparation during a shortened week following Saturday’s defeat against UAB. He said the energy before Thursday’s game was among the best he had seen this season. But the preparation yielded another disappointing result.

“I didn’t even know what to say to the players,” Keeler said. Temple closes its season Nov. 27 at Memphis, hoping to earn its first victory since Oct. 3.

“We’re desperate for a win,” Chase said. “We need that win feeling back. ”