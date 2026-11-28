The Owls snapped a six-game losing streak and earned their first victory in Memphis since 2013.

For much of the season, Temple had been on the wrong end of fourth-quarter comebacks. Eight days after surrendering a 10-point lead in the final minutes against Rice, the Owls orchestrated a comeback of their own.

Temple erased a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat Memphis, 35-31, Friday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Owls snapped a six-game losing streak and earned their first victory in Memphis since 2013. Here are three takeaways from Temple’s season finale.

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Finally finishing Temple entered Friday having lost six of its seven games decided by one possession this season. The Owls squandered double-digit leads against Toledo and Rice and overcame a 28-point deficit against Navy, only to surrender the winning touchdown in the final minutes. On Friday, Temple made the plays that had eluded it throughout the season. Trailing 31-14 early in the fourth quarter, punter Dante Atton pinned the Tigers at their 4-yard line.