COLUMBUS — Tempers flared pregame between Michigan vs. Ohio State. Michigan Wolverines on SI is in attendance and we were on the field when the skirmish broke

is in attendance and we were on the field when the skirmish broke out between the Wolverines and Buckeyes, but we didn't exactly see what happened.

Michigan players went running to the other side of the field and players from both Ohio State and Michigan were in a big circle and coaches and refs had to separate everyone. It appeared as if Michigan defensive tackle Deyvid Palepale was having words with one of Ohio State's players when the skirmish brokeout. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021.