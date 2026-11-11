Temperatures Drop Across Alabama as Cold Front Moves in

A cold front brings cooler weather and possible showers to Alabama, with highs falling below 70°F and first frost expected over the weekend.

Alabama residents will feel a sharp drop in temperatures this week as a cold front moves into the state, dropping highs into the low 60s and bringing a chance of brief showers south of the state line.

Front Moving Through the Gulf State

The low‑pressure system originally tracked over the northern Gulf of Mexico and is now bringing cloud cover and cooler air across Alabama, with the possibility of light showers over the southern third of the state.

Also read Strong cold front brings the first taste of winter this weekend

Most areas will remain dry and expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Any precipitation will likely subside shortly after lunch, allowing the region to return to mostly sunny conditions with upper‑60s to lower‑70s highs.

Nighttime Cooling Promises Clear Skies

Nightfall will see the cold front pass overhead before sunrise on Thursday. While a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, the majority of locations should stay dry.

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Clear skies will set in early on Thursday, and subsequent sunny to mostly sunny conditions will persist as cooler air moves in, keeping afternoon temperatures from exceeding 70°F in most spots.

Friday's Cooler Peaks and Weekend Frost Warning

Lows in the upper 30s will be recorded on Friday as cooler air continues to settle. Afternoon highs will not reach 60°F in many areas, despite bright skies.

Over the weekend, temperatures will hover around 60°F with morning lows in the mid‑30s, setting the stage for the first frost of the season on Saturday or Sunday morning.

Next Week's Dry Forecast and Minor Warmth

Long‑term outlook indicates that dry conditions will persist into next week, with a gradual increase in temperatures each day. However, warmest highs will remain in the middle to upper 60s, even as the state enjoys sunny skies.

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Weather watchers can expect continued clear skies and modest warmth, but should be prepared for the cooler, potentially frosty air that will dominate the coming days.