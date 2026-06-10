Temper City's 'Self Aware' Becomes Viral Hit, Band Signs with Thirty Knots and Full Stop Management

Temper City, a newly formed trio of Israeli writer-producers, has taken the music world by storm with their debut single 'Self Aware'. The song, which has echoes of 2010s alt-rock hitmakers like Cage the Elephant and The Neighbourhood, became a viral hit on TikTok and cracked the Hot 100. The band, consisting of Eytan Peled, Chen Kordova, and Aviv Barenholtz, has extensive industry experience and initially came together while working on other projects. They formed Temper City in late 2025 and recorded most of their debut album, including 'Self Aware', which was created by happenstance when an artist didn't show up to a session. The immediate response to the song snippet sped up their timeline, and they signed with indie label Thirty Knots in February. The song's success led to a signing with Full Stop Management and has climbed to No. 8 on the Hot Rock Songs chart. The band's alt-rock sound has proven timely with the recent resurgence of rock music.

Temper City , an L.A. -based trio of Israeli writer-producers, has taken the music world by storm with their debut single ' Self Aware '. The song, released in early 2026, quickly became a viral hit on TikTok and cracked the Hot 100 , reaching a new high of No. 72 on the June 13-dated chart.

The band's sudden rise to fame led many to wonder about their background. Temper City consists of Eytan Peled, Chen Kordova, and Aviv Barenholtz, all of whom have extensive industry experience working with international artists across various genres. They initially came together over the past five years while creating music for other artists and projects.

'We met over the past five years creating music for other people,' Peled says. 'We did a lot of stuff for video games, pop artists, dance, TV shows... really all the behind-the-scenes, in-the-session grind kind of stuff. ' As they spent more time working together, they decided to form a band and focus on their own artist project. 'Self Aware' was created very early in their band formation, almost by accident, when an artist didn't show up to a session.

The immediate response to the song snippet sped up their timeline, and they signed with indie label Thirty Knots in February. The song's success led to a signing with Full Stop Management and has climbed to No. 8 on the Hot Rock Songs chart. The band's alt-rock sound, harkening back to the 2010s, has proven timely with the recent resurgence of rock music.

'We kind of feel that with the rise of and all of that technology, people are trying to go back to the original sources of music - and live music,' says Kordova. Peled adds, 'As producers and songwriters, we've been in the studio, really seeing AI and everything becoming so incorporated with the way people create music.

And it's almost like an anti-movement... this project we made has no AI in it whatsoever, just us playing in the room, and very raw, raw energy.





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Temper City Self Aware Tiktok Hot 100 Thirty Knots Full Stop Management Alt-Rock Music Industry

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