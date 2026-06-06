Telltale Games Reveals New Trailer and Remaster for 'The Wolf Among Us' Sequel

Telltale Games has given fans a glimpse into the highly anticipated sequel of 'The Wolf Among Us' with a new trailer, and has also announced a remastered version of the first game. The sequel, which has faced several delays and changes in development, finally seems to be nearing completion, much to the delight of fans who have been waiting for another chapter in Bigby's story since 2014.

Telltale Games has given fans of ' The Wolf Among Us ' a reason to celebrate with the release of a new trailer during Summer Game Fest .

The sequel, long-awaited by fans, finally seems to be nearing completion, with the trailer showcasing familiar faces like Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Dorothy, alongside protagonist Bigby Wolf and his friend Colin the pig. Alongside the trailer, Telltale announced a remastered version of the first game, set to release later in 2026. While specifics about the remaster's upgrades and platforms are yet to be revealed, fans are eager for more information.

The first season of 'The Wolf Among Us' debuted in 2013, with the final episode released in 2014. Since then, players have been eagerly awaiting another chapter in Bigby's story. The development of the sequel has been tumultuous, with the first trailer released in 2019, a 2023 release window initially promised, and a change in development teams and engines. Despite these challenges, Telltale's reassembly in 2019 has brought renewed hope for the game's completion





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