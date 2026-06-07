‘Telling Me’—Anthony Gordon Reveals Marcus Rashford’s Response to Barcelona Transfer

Gordon’s move to Barcelona has only added to the uncertainty facing Rashford.

New Barcelona signing Anthony Gordon has revealed Marcus Rashford has been offering tips about life in the city in the aftermath of his move to Catalonia.

Given the two players occupy similar positions on the pitch for both club and country, Gordon’s move to Barcelona has only“He was just telling me how good the lads are there, the team spirit that they have, which I heard already from the people in “So I’m really looking forward to joining up with them. He was also telling me about the city, places to live.

What’s the Latest on Rashford’s Future?remains an interest in retaining Rashford Finances are at the heart of the issue. Barcelona, despite clearly having sufficient funds, are thought to be reluctant to trigger their purchase clause, for which they have until June 15 to do so.

After that point, Rashford will have to return to Given United’s desire to offload Rashford and his mammoth wages, Barcelona have been trying to strike a deal well below their $35 million clause, with some reports suggesting the Blaugrana are going as low as half that figure, believing United will be forced to accept a cut-price offer. While United are known to be keen to offload Rashford, the Red Devils have long stressed they will not negotiate over a deal which is already widely accepted to be a bargain in a market in which Gordon can command a fee over twice as high.

There have been recent suggestions that United may be flexible, albeit not to such a drastic extent, with the idea of a second loan deal not thought to be off the table if the terms satisfy both parties. Negotiations will continue up until the June 15 deadline, at which point United will encourage other offers.

The Red Devils expect plenty of interest in Rashford and are confident a bidding war could see them earn more than the sum offered to Barcelona, although other suitors will almost certainly look to drive United’s asking price as low as possible. Even if the deadline passes, Barcelona can still negotiate a deal with United—the key difference being the Premier League outfit would be under no obligation to accept any offers from Barça.

Tom Gott is an associate editor for SI FC, having entered the world of soccer media in early 2018 following his graduation from Newcastle University. He specialises in all things Premier League, with a particular passion for academy soccer, and can usually be found rebuilding your favorite team on Football Manager.





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