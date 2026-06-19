Television Icon James Burrows, Master Sitcom Director of 'Cheers' and 'Friends', Dies at 85

James Burrows, the acclaimed director and producer behind television's most beloved sitcoms including 'Cheers', 'Friends', and 'Will & Grace', has died at age 85. His family confirmed the peaceful passing, as the entertainment industry prepares to honor a career that defined a generation of comedy.

The entertainment world mourns the loss of legendary television director and producer James Burrows , who passed away on Friday, June 19, 2026, at the age of 85.

His family confirmed the news to People magazine, stating that he died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Burrows' career spanned over five decades, during which he became one of television's most respected and decorated figures, shaping the landscape of American sitcoms through his distinctive directorial style and keen eye for talent.

His work on iconic series such as 'Cheers' and 'Will & Grace' earned him 11 Emmy Awards and 7 Directors Guild of America Awards, cementing his legacy as a master of the genre. He directed the pilot and 15 episodes of 'Friends', a show that defined a generation and launched the careers of its main cast, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

In recognition of his milestone of directing 1,000 sitcom episodes, NBC aired a tribute special in February 2016 titled 'Must See TV: An All-Star Salute to James Burrows.

' The event brought together a constellation of stars from his many projects, including the casts of 'Cheers', 'Friends', 'Will & Grace', 'Taxi', 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show', and 'Frasier', among others, highlighting the profound impact he had on the industry and the affection in which he was held by colleagues and actors alike. Further remembrances and details regarding his life and contributions are expected to emerge in the coming days





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