Richard Lloyd, the influential guitarist for Television, has passed away from cholangiocarcinoma. Patti Smith and Michael Stipe mourn the musician who shaped punk rock history in NYC.

Richard Lloyd, the celebrated guitarist and foundational member of the pioneering rock band Television, has died at the age of seventy-four. His family confirmed that the musician passed away with his loving wife Sheila and his dog Willie Mays at his side. The specific cause of his death was identified as cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer affecting the bile ducts. This tragic loss has prompted an outpouring of grief from within the global music community, particularly from luminaries who considered him a peer and a hero.

Early Life and Formation of Television

Lloyd was born in Pittsburgh in 1951 before his family relocated to New York City when he was just six years old. He spent his formative years growing up in the vibrant artistic hub of Greenwich Village, where he initially studied the drums before eventually shifting his focus to the guitar. His musical journey took him through stints in Boston and Los Angeles before he returned to New York in 1973. It was during this return that he joined forces with Tom Verlaine, Richard Hell, and drummer Billy Ficca to form the group that would become Television. The ensemble quickly established itself as a regular fixture at CBGB, the iconic Lower Manhattan club that served as the launchpad for the careers of other seminal New York acts including the Ramones, the New York Dolls, Talking Heads, and Blondie.

Also read Richard Lloyd, Television's Virtuoso Guitarist, Dead at 75

Impact of Marquee Moon on Punk Rock

The band achieved critical and historical significance with the release of their album Marquee Moon in 1977, although the source text contains conflicting dates regarding this release relative to his diagnosis. This album earned widespread critical acclaim for its intricate musical arrangements and the distinctive, intertwining interplay between the guitars of Lloyd and Verlaine. While the record achieved limited commercial success upon its initial release, it subsequently grew to become one of the most influential recordings of its era. The group later followed it with additional work, but Lloyd's career faced significant hurdles during the years that followed as struggles with substance abuse derailed his professional momentum.

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Recovery, Solo Career, and Mentorship

After successfully achieving sobriety, Lloyd returned to the music scene with the release of his second solo album, demonstrating his resilience and enduring talent. He also maintained a respected presence as a session guitarist, contributing his skills to recordings by notable artists including Matthew Sweet and John Doe of the band X. Throughout this period, he continued to tour internationally and shared his expertise by teaching guitar to aspiring musicians. In 2017, he published his memoir, providing fans and scholars with a detailed account of his life and the early New York punk scene.

Television Reunion and Final Years

Television eventually reunited to record its self-titled third album, which was released in 1992. The band continued performing periodically in the years that followed, keeping their legacy alive for new generations of rock fans. However, in 2007, Lloyd announced his departure from the band to focus entirely on his solo career, marking a new chapter in his professional life. His diagnosis with cholangiocarcinoma was made public in March 2026, leading to his final days surrounded by loved ones. Television Frontman Tom Verlaine, along with iconic figures such as Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, and Flea, have publicly mourned his passing, with many expressing that they have lost a hero. The band originally formed in 1973, and Lloyd's guitar work remains a defining element of the post-punk and new wave genres.