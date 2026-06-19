Television Comedy Legend James Burrows, Co‑Creator of 'Cheers' and Director of Iconic Sitcoms, Dies at 85

The entertainment world is grieving the loss of James Burrows, the highly acclaimed director and co‑creator of Cheers, whose remarkable career spanned more than five decades. Burrows shaped the sitcom genre with his work on classics such as Taxi, Friends, Frasier, Will & Grace, Two and a Half Men, and The Big Bang Theory. Colleagues remember him as a master of comedic timing and a generous mentor. He died peacefully in his sleep after a brief illness at age 85.

One of the most influential and important figures in television sitcom history has passed away. James Burrows , the legendary director and co-creator of Cheers , died at the age of 85 on June 19 after a brief illness.

Over his more than 50‑year career, Burrows shaped the medium with his work on a string of iconic comedies, including Taxi, Cheers, Friends, Frasier, Will & Grace, Two and a Half Men, and The Big Bang Theory. His fingerprints are on the blueprint for multi‑camera storytelling, character introduction, ensemble building, and the comedic timing that defined generations of viewers. His longtime agent Rick Rosen said, Jimmy was the greatest comedic television director in the history of the medium.

He directed the most iconic, defining shows of generations. Always a gentleman, it was an absolute honor to represent him. Newspapers and industry publications are filled with tributes noting how Burrows mentored countless writers and directors, and how his visual language and use of live audiences became a hallmark of quality. His influence extended beyond the shows he directly directed; many contemporary sitcom creators cite him as a foundational inspiration.

The television community mourns the loss of a true architect of the format, whose work provided millions of hours of laughter and comfort





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