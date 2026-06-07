Televangelist Marcus Lamb Confesses to Affair, Alleges Extortion Plot

Marcus Lamb, founder of Daystar Television Network, admitted to an extramarital affair during a broadcast. He claimed three people attempted to extort $7.5 million from him to keep the affair quiet. Lamb and his wife Joni stated they have undergone a process of repentance and reconciliation. Police are investigating the extortion allegations.

-based televangelist took to the airwaves Tuesday to confess to an extramarital affair, saying he was victim of a blackmail attempt. , founder of the Daystar television network, appeared with his wife, Joni, and admitted he had an"inappropriate relationship" with another woman several years ago.

Lamb said three people tried to extort $7.5 million from him to keep the affair quiet. He did not name the people.

"After Joni told her husband the Lord convinced her he was worth fighting for, together they submitted to an intense process of repentance, forgiveness, reconciliation and restoration," the statement said.they went to authorities with their allegations, but he said he could not discuss specifics for fear of interfering with any investigation. He said the extortion attempt was made within the past few weeks.

Police in Bedford said Tuesday that no crime had been reported but the department confirmed Wednesday that there is a criminal investigation into the allegation. Without elaborating, Daystar's website said"three people who were not involved in nor affected by their marital situation are now saying that unless Daystar pays them $7.5 million, they will take the story the Lamb's shared on the Tuesday broadcast to the news media.

"The couple also told viewers that"this is not a secret issue they were hiding, but rather a personal matter," the statement said. Daystar is a popular Christian network that has aired broadcasts of a number of high-profile pastors, including Joel Olsteen, Benny Hinn, and Bishop T.D. Jakes of Dallas' Potter's House. The network says it operates more than 70 stations in major U.S. television markets and broadcasts to more than 200 countries.

The Lambs' supporters on the broadcast repeatedly described the affair and the extortion plot as an attempt by the devil to discredit the evangelist couple and their ministry. Daystar is rooted in Pentecostalism, the Christian tradition known for its spirit-filled worship, and its belief in modern-day miracles and everyday battles with evil influences.

"I think this was a direct attack from the devil," Fred Kendall said, although Lamb responded that only he is to blame for his wrongdoing. Lamb said he had contacted his denomination, the Church of God in Cleveland, Tenn. , and about 30 other Christian leaders with the news ahead of the broadcast. He also directly addressed viewers, asking for their prayers.

"To our beloved partners and friends," he said,"we're not here to excuse sin, but we are here to celebrate the goodness and the grace of God. He has helped Joni and me. "





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