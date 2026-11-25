Founders Matt Stevens and Alex Shelton detail how Teletech plans to sell 500,000 tickets by 2026, leveraging a dedicated community and strategic US expansion.

Teletech is projected to sell nearly 500,000 tickets globally in 2026, marking a significant milestone for the hard techno brand founded by Matt Stevens and Alex Shelton. The ambitious target reflects the event's rapid evolution from a local Manchester club night into an international touring phenomenon with a distinct community-driven identity. By combining label releases with large-scale live events, the organization has cultivated a dedicated audience that engages with the brand long before the physical shows begin.

Global Reach and Ticket Sales Targets

Teletech currently operates venues across Europe, South America, Australia, and the United States, with a streamlined team of five managing the complex logistics. This small operational core has enabled the brand to scale efficiently, relying on a model where attendees often join the community through Teletech Records merchandise and digital content prior to attending physical events. Stevens emphasizes that this pre-existing connection transforms each show into a larger cultural gathering, allowing the brand to treat new markets as homecoming events rather than initial introductions. The strategy has proven highly effective, with the 500,000 ticket projection for 2026 underscoring the brand's growing influence in the electronic music industry.

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Strategic Venues and Upcoming Lineups

The immediate roadmap includes major high-profile events designed to capitalize on this momentum, starting with a party at Space Miami on Friday, November 27. The lineup for this Miami engagement features prominent artists including Adrián Mills, Benwal, Danyelino, and Hannah Laing, targeting a strong presence in a key American market. Following this, the brand will host Fresh Start in San Francisco on January 2, a massive New Year's event expected to draw approximately 20,000 attendees to The Warehouse on Pier 80. That specific show will feature performances by I Hate Models and Nico Moreno, further cementing the brand's ability to attract top-tier talent to major US landmarks.

Community Building and Label Integration

The foundation of Teletech's success lies in its approach to community engagement, which blends music promotion with cultural curation. Stevens notes that the audience often feels like they are part of the community unintentionally, having consumed content and merchandise online before arriving at a venue. This creates a sense of insider status that enhances the live experience, making the events feel like exclusive gatherings rather than standard club nights. The brand's dual focus on Teletech Records and live production ensures that the music and the visual identity remain tightly integrated, fostering loyalty among fans who view the events as a continuation of their digital engagement.

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Origins and Post-Pandemic Evolution

The brand's origins trace back to Stevens' university days and his management role at the Manchester club Hidden, where he met Shelton. The pandemic served as a critical pivot point, prompting the duo to develop XXL, a large-format touring brand that launched immediately after lockdown restrictions eased. Initial XXL events in Birmingham, Bristol, and Manchester, co-produced with The Warehouse Project, demonstrated their capacity to handle large-scale productions while maintaining artistic integrity. This experience allowed them to refine their operational model, leading to the creation of Teletech as a more agile, club-level counterpart focused on direct audience relationships and tighter curation.

US Expansion and Market Strategy

Teletech's entry into the American market began in 2024 with a limited run of dates in New York, Miami, Atlanta, and Toronto, partnered with Techno Brooklyn. While some shows sold out, the initial phase lacked a comprehensive follow-up plan, which the founders acknowledge was a strategic oversight. Shelton explains that the brand deliberately paused further US expansion until they could establish stronger partnerships with culturally significant venues. This cautious approach has since evolved, allowing Teletech to replicate its successful European and Australian strategies in the United States by prioritizing long-term market development over rapid, unsustained growth.