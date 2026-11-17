These days, libraries give patrons access to all kinds of treasures and free resources — from 3-D printers to bike repair kits to free passes to cultural institutions and state parks. They even let people take some of these…

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 1 : Librarian Kaye Johnson takes care of the plants at the Blair Caldwell Library in Denver, Colorado on Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The Library has a plant propagation library where people can donate and pick up plant cuttings. If you’ve been under the impression that libraries are a books-only deal, your notions are antiquated. Intrigued? Here are some of the unique offerings available to borrow at local libraries across the state.

Advertisement

The miscellaneous items are often found under a “Library of Things” designation, so get to perusing so you can partake in free fun.allows unlimited access to thousands of digital comics, graphic novels and manga for all ages, without holds, waitlists or borrowing limits.telescope“Start a YouTube Channel” kit comes with lighting tripods, a camcorder, microphone, green screen and books on starting your own YouTube channel so you can get your content creation up and running.measures the amount and rate of electricity used by appliances and electronic devices to help patrons identify power savings and promote efficiency.