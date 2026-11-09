Telegram Non-Custodial Gram Wallets Surpass 700K Users in 48 Hours

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov reports over 700,000 non-custodial Gram wallets activated in two days, marking a viral expansion of the TON ecosystem despite liquidity lag and US restrictions.

Pavel Durov, the CEO of the messaging platform Telegram, announced that more than 700,000 non-custodial Gram wallets were activated within a single 48-hour period. This rapid surge in adoption highlights a significant shift in how the platform's 1 billion users interact with digital assets. The screenshot Durov shared confirms that over 329,000 new wallet addresses were created each day during this timeframe.

Automated Wallet Activation Mechanism

The explosive growth in wallet creation is driven by a frictionless onboarding process embedded directly into the app's interface. According to official GRAM documentation, a wallet is created automatically the moment a user receives their first token transfer. This design eliminates traditional setup steps, allowing users to begin transacting instantly through standard chat windows. Andrew Rogozov, a key developer for the TON network, clarified that the new non-custodial wallet operates separately from Telegram's existing custodial wallet solutions. This separation ensures that users maintain full control over their private keys while still benefiting from the seamless integration within the chat environment. The mechanism effectively turns every message transfer into a potential point of financial onboarding.

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Historical Context and Strategic Shifts

This current rollout marks a major reversal from Telegram's struggles with the original Telegram Open Network project in 2020. At that time, Durov was forced to abandon the initiative and return more than $1.2 billion to investors following a lawsuit from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The regulatory pressure effectively halted the project's initial launch plans. However, the dynamic has changed significantly this year. Telegram has positioned itself as the largest validator on the network, demonstrating a commitment to maintaining the chain's infrastructure. In June, the token was renamed back to Gram after a community vote, with 81% of voters supporting the change. To further stimulate usage, the company recently cut TON network fees sixfold, making microtransactions economically viable for everyday users.

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Liquidity Challenges and Market Reality

Despite the impressive user acquisition metrics, the underlying financial health of the ecosystem presents a mixed picture. Total value locked within the network currently stands at just $42.01 million, indicating that liquidity remains a significant challenge compared to the volume of new wallets. Most of these hundreds of thousands of new addresses are engaged in microtransactions rather than large-scale holding or trading. Common use cases include purchasing Telegram Premium subscriptions, paying for in-app advertisements, or settling small peer-to-peer transfers. Meanwhile, the market price of Gram reflects its turbulent history, trading at $1.05 at press time. This valuation is more than 87% below its 2024 high of $8.25, suggesting that widespread adoption has not yet translated into substantial price appreciation. The disconnect between user growth and market capitalization underscores the early stage of the network's financial maturity.

Geographic Restrictions and Centralization Concerns

Several structural issues continue to draw criticism from industry observers and regulators. The native wallet feature remains unavailable for users located in the United States, limiting the potential addressable market and raising questions about global compliance. Furthermore, Telegram's role as the largest validator on the network has sparked centralization concerns among crypto purists. Critics argue that the company's dominant position in validating transactions contradicts the decentralized ethos of blockchain technology. Pavel Durov has described this rollout as the largest deployment of a non-custodial crypto wallet in history, promising instant zero-fee transactions for over 1 billion users. However, the concentration of validation power and the exclusion of US users remain critical hurdles for the network's long-term decentralization goals and global acceptance.