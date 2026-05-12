Tehran Warns of Weapons-Grade Enrichment and Ongoing Tensions

Tehran has hinted at enriching its uranium to a weapons-grade level if Iran is attacked again. The nuclear issue has been a contentious matter in the talks between the US and Iran, with the former insisting on Iran moving its highly enriched uranium stockpile abroad and renouncing domestic enrichment. Ongoing tensions have been exacerbated by a failed attack on Kuwait, claimed by Iran.

Tehran has warned it can enrich its uranium to a weapons-grade level if Iran is attacked again, citing an option of 90 percent enrichment. The nuclear issue has been a key point of contention in talks between the US and Iran , with Tehran opposing discussions on nuclear topics before and the US insisting on Iran moving its highly enriched uranium stockpile abroad and renouncing domestic enrichment.

On Monday, US president Donald Trump said an ongoing ceasefire between America and Iran was on 'life support' after dismissing an Iranian proposal. In a separate development, Kuwait accused Iran of sending an armed paramilitary Revolutionary Guard team to launch a failed attack on an island in the Middle East nation home to a China-funded port project. The accusation and ongoing attacks throughout the region have threatened to tip the region back into open warfare





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Tehran Enrichment Weapons-Grade Attack Nuclear Issue Talks Enrichment Level Hostilities Iran Conflict DUBAI China-Funded Port Project Revolutionary Guard Claim Iran US Middle East Trump Visits China Kuwait United States Israel

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