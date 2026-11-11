Tehran See Surge in Organ Sales as Economic Crisis Drives Iranians to Sell Kidneys and Blood

Hospitals and streets in Tehran are lined with flyers offering up to 50 billion rials for kidneys and blood, as a growing economic downturn forces residents to sell body parts to cover debts and living costs.

In a stark response to Iran's deepening economic crisis, residents of Tehran's Farhang Hosseini Street are turning to selling organs and blood to pay off debts and cover basic living costs. Flyers advertising payments of 30 to 50 billion rials for kidneys, liver tissue, bone marrow and even testicles now line the streets of the capital.

Mechanism of the Organ‑Selling Surge

The recent advertisements highlight offers for common blood types, including A+, A-, O+ and O-, in addition to rare plasma compatible with national medical demand. According to ILNA and reported by Iran International, a single kidney can fetch between 30 and 40 billion rials, while rarer blood types may command up to 50 billion rials for payment.

Also read Sex Week announces debut album Ears as an Organ of Touch

A local employee at Sadra Hospital, the medical centre that gives Farhang Hosseini Street its nickname "Kidney Street", confirmed the price range and described a growing foot traffic of sellers looking for buyers. The street has become a de facto marketplace, matching individuals with healthy organs to patients and medical facilities in need of transplants.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Public Voices

Among those seeking to sell, a 30‑year‑old motorcycle delivery driver declined an initial offer of 15 billion rials, hoping instead to receive 35 billion rials to clear several debts. A 58‑year‑old self‑employed worker quoted wanting an 8‑billion rial payment for a single kidney, noting he was willing to accept up to 30 percent below the standard price to expedite the sale.

Advertisement

A third seller listed kidney, liver tissue and testicle for trade, telling reporters that he was desperate to secure a meaningful income to support his family. The economic environment drives even those who might not otherwise consider selling to look at the lucrative, though illegal, market.

Broader Economic Context and Consequences

Iran's economy faces a crisis exacerbated by the ongoing conflict with the United States, leading to soaring living costs, rising debt, and a prominent poverty rate. Roughly eight million Iranians live in absolute poverty, while up to 50 million struggle to afford basic food. The minimum wage, currently between 200 and 300 million rials per month, is insufficient to cover the estimated one‑billion‑rial cost of a standard household's living expenses.

Last year's reports indicated that those in poverty were already selling kidneys, corneas, bone marrow, sperm and ova to overseas buyers, bringing in between 5,500 and 12,000 US dollars per organ. Middlemen would then transport the organs to the UAE, Turkey and Iraq. However, no clear evidence shows that authorities are actively policing this black market, nor that buyers resort to deception or coercion. In 2019, an opposition party alleged that the government had allowed the practice of selling organs to thrive under economic pressure.

While the exchange of organs for money is technically not illegal in Iran, a 2022 government report noted that the only regulatory action taken was setting a national minimum price for kidney transactions. The law also emphasizes that men, due to traditional breadwinner expectations, are more likely to donate kidneys in the country.

Advertisement

Consequently, the economic landscape has forced a growing number of Iranians into a precarious trade, creating new health risks, social stigma, and an expanding underground market that challenges both public health policy and the ethical standards of the nation. The next steps for lawmakers and health authorities remain unclear, but the current trend signals a sharp escalation in the economic desperation of Tehran's residents.