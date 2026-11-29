They live in one of the most progressive countries in Europe—and they aren’t old enough to vote. So why are teenage boys in Spain backing a far-right, anti-feminist party they can’t vote for? NPR’s Miguel Macias takes us straight to the battleground where a decade of progressivism meets a resurging machismo movement: the halls of a high school.

They live in one of the most progressive countries in Europe—and they aren’t old enough to vote. So why are teenage boys in Spain backing a far-right, anti-feminist party they can’t vote for?

NPR’s Miguel Macias takes us straight to the battleground where a decade of progressivism meets a resurging machismo movement: the halls of a high school. Support public media with NPR+ and enjoy perks for over 25 podcasts like this one. This show’s perks include sponsor-free listening. Learn more atiframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/nx-s1-6053985/nx-s1-mx-6053985-1" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player"> A girl sporting a venus symbol on her face marches during a demonstration against machismo and sexism in the classroom.

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They live in one of the most progressive countries in Europe—and they aren't old enough to vote. So why are teenage boys in Spain backing a far-right, anti-feminist party they can't vote for? NPR's Miguel Macias takes us straight to the battleground where a decade of progressivism meets a resurging machismo movement: the halls of a high school. This episode was produced by Justine Yan with help from Madison Baron, and edited by Jenny Schmidt and Justine Yan. Fact-checking by Zazil Davis-Vazquez. The engineer was Robert Rodriguez.